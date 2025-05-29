Liam Delap has ‘given the green light’ for Chelsea to sign him this summer despite previously ‘leaning towards’ a move to Manchester United.

The 22-year-old scored an impressive 12 Premier League goals for Ipswich but is available for just £30m after the Tractor Boys’ relegation triggered a release clause which Chelsea, Manchester United, Newcastle and Everton were all ready to meet.

It’s thought the England U21 international was picking between United and Chelsea and was ‘leaning towards’ the Red Devils, according to talkSPORT, but the Blues are now ‘confident he will sign’ for them.

The report claims ‘Chelsea have the trump card of being able to offer Champions League football’ after a 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest on the final day of the Premier League campaign resulted in a fourth-placed finish.

The new of Delap’s decision in favour of Chelsea came as Enzo Maresca’s side beat Real Betis 4-1 in the Europa Conference League final to end the season with a trophy.

The Blues went behind early on as Abde Ezzalzouli capitalised on a Malo Gusto mistake, but Chelsea were inspired after half-time, with Cole Palmer providing two sublime assists for Enzo Fernandez and Nicolas Jackson, before Jadon Sancho and Moises Caicedo wrapped up the victory.

Speaking on TNT Sports’ coverage of that game, Joe Cole admitted he would now be stunned if Delap didn’t sign for Chelsea after what he’s been hearing.

“I’ll actually be stunned if he isn’t at Chelsea,” Cole said.

“He kind of reminds me of a young Alan Shearer when he was at Southampton,” added Steve Sidwell.

“He’s robust, an out-and-out number nine who knows where the goal is.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: INEOS decide they ‘want world-class’ star to replace ‘sentenced’ £47m flop

👉 Man Utd: Amorim’s ‘message’ to ‘kicked out’ Red Devils star revealed with his Old Trafford ‘career over’

👉 Arsenal chiefs fly out to complete £58m striker deal ahead of Man Utd and Chelsea

Maresca said after the the win over Betis that he hopes it can be the “starting point” for his young squad and says he’s “very proud of the path” his team is on.

“Hopefully, it can be a starting point [toward further success in the future], he said. “To build a winning mentality, you need to win games and competitions. For sure, the trophy we won tonight will make us better.

“But also, I’m very proud of the path, the journey, we have done in the Premier League. That is the most difficult competition in the world, you need to be consistent over 38 games, and these players showed that.

“It’s why, after Nottingham Forest, my outburst was exaggerated. But over 38 games, you have to be consistent and with the youngest squad in the history of the Premier League, it is something unbelievable.”

Delap’s imminent move to Chelsea wasn’t the only blow struck to United’s transfer plans on Wednesday, as the Telegraph claimed Newcastle have ‘everything in place’ to complete the signing of Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo, whom United have ‘held talks’ with over a move to Old Trafford.