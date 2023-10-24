Man Utd ‘abandon’ double January transfer over ‘limited resources’ despite Ratcliffe investment

Jean-Clair Todibo and Goncalo Inacio have been linked with moves to Man Utd.

Manchester United are scrapping their plans to sign centre-backs Goncalo Inacio and Jean-Clair Todibo in January, according to reports.

The Red Devils made their worst start to a season since 1986 this term but back-to-back victories over Brentford and Sheffield United have eased some of the pressure on Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd have struggled to get a settled centre-back pairing this season with Lisandro Martinez facing a lengthy spell out injured, while Raphael Varane has also been limited to four Premier League starts.

Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof have had more game time than expected so far this campaign with a centre-back pairing of Maguire and Evans giving Man Utd the foundation for their last two wins.

And Man Utd, whose net spend is the fourth highest in the Premier League this year, had been hoping to improve their defence in the January transfer market with Maguire widely expected to leave Old Trafford in the winter.

However, Football Insider now claims that Man Utd ‘have abandoned huge-money deals for centre-backs Goncalo Inacio and Jean-Clair Todibo ahead of the January transfer window’.

READ MORE: Big Midweek: Must-win for Man Utd, Arsenal’s goalkeepers, Newcastle, worst-ever Ajax at Brighton

It is understood that Man Utd have ‘limited resources and are therefore unable to splash out in the mid-season window, meaning those deals now face a collapse’.

The report adds: ‘Erik ten Hag’s side had interest in both Sporting CP star Inacio and Nice ace Todibo as they scoured the market for a new centre-back option after failing to land one in the summer.’

And Man Utd, who are be getting some minority investment from Sir Jim Ratcliffe if a deal to buy 25 per cent of the club is ratified, ‘could now turn their attention to signing low-cost alternatives to their top targets – the likes of Todibo, Inacio and [Marc] Guehi.’

It now looks like Maguire could become a key player for Man Utd over the next couple of months after his performance against former club Sheffield United.

And ex-Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has hit out at fans for their “below the belt and disgraceful” treatment of the England international and former Man Utd captain.

Redknapp said on Sky Sports: “As a professional, I think he’s been treated disgracefully by football fans. Everywhere he’s gone, his own fans, England fans, he’s been ridiculed and it’s not fair. The guy has shown today he’s an important player. Of course, he’s made mistakes, everyone makes mistakes, but I look at some of the other players who play for United and make mistakes and they don’t get a quarter of the stick he gets.

“But if Harry Maguire does it it becomes a meme, and everyone starts talking about it. It’s completely unfair and you can see when he plays, he does make a difference.

“Do I think he’s the answer long-term for Man Utd? I genuinely don’t, he’s been in great form of late, but I think he may have to make his way somewhere else. But still, for whatever reason he doesn’t deserve the criticism he gets. It’s been massively below the belt and disgraceful at times.”