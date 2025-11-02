Man Utd ‘accelerate’ two January signings for £140m as ‘unanimous feeling’ comes to light

Man Utd could be set to splash out on two big signings in the January transfer window after Ruben Amorim’s side’s recent good form, according to reports.

The Red Devils had a poor start to the new Premier League season with Amorim coming under pressure to turn their fortunes around, especially after the club finished 15th in the table last term.

However, three wins in a row and a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, giving Man Utd ten points from a possible 12 in their last four matches, has fans hopeful again.

The Red Devils are now looking forward to the next transfer window with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS hopeful that they can provide more reinforcements to keep Amorim’s gradual improvement going.

After spending over £200m on five new players in the summer transfer window, many supporters and former players felt that not bringing in a new midfielder was a major oversight.

And now Man Utd are ready to address that issue in January with Caught Offside claiming that the Red Devils are ‘ready to step up their efforts’ to sign Anderson from Nottingham Forest.

Man Utd could have to pay as much as £70m for the England international, while they ‘will face particularly strong competition’ from arch-rivals Man City for his signature.

A source has told the website: “United see Anderson as a perfect option and a long-term investment, though they could also accelerate their efforts for him this January. There is a unanimous feeling among the directors, Ruben Amorim, and his coaching staff that Anderson would be a great addition in that position.”

Another report in Caught Offside has claimed that Man Utd are still ‘closely monitoring’ Branthwaite’s situation at Everton despite the centre-back recently signing a new deal until 2030.

The report adds: ‘Everton’s stance remains firm, the club has no intention of selling and continues to value the England international at around £70 million, a figure that previously discouraged United’s approach last summer.’

Nottingham Forest scored twice quickly after half-time on Saturday to take control of the game before Amad Diallo hit back late on to salvage a point for Man Utd.

Speaking about Forest scoring twice in a couple of minutes, Amorim told reporters: “We lost control of the game for five minutes and we paid the price. I felt that the level of energy was not the same compared to the last game. Sometimes, when you play away, you can feel that. [My players] gave everything, and you could see it in the game but, in the small details, the energy was not the same.

“We have to work on that. Like I was saying, we were in control of the game. In the Premier League, if you disconnect for five minutes, you can change the result.”