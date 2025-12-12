Manchester United are said to be accelerating on a Real Madrid star

Manchester United have reportedly ‘accelerated contacts’ to land a Real Madrid star who is also on the radar of another top Premier League club.

United moved to improve their attack heavily in the summer transfer window. They landed Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, each of which have had a positive impact on the attack.

Mbeumo has had the biggest impact, but will soon leave for the African Cup of Nations, while Sesko is currently sidelined through injury.

United are being linked with more attacking talents, and according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, have ‘accelerated initial contacts’ to sign Real Madrid star Arda Guler.

The Turkish forward/attacking-midfielder has 10 direct goal contributions this season and is largely starting games in one of the most star-studded squads in world football.

Arsenal are also said to be emerging as one of the most active contenders for Guler.

Liverpool are reportedly a strong contender, as well, said to be looking to revitalise their attack with potential departures on the horizon – Mohamed Salah the biggest.

Previously, reports have also suggested that Tottenham have watched him in action, alongside a number of other top clubs.

But crucially for all of those clubs, the decision will depend on Real’s stance, per the report. They state if Real decide that Guler doesn’t fit into their long-term plans, compelling offers could be made.

But there seems almost no chance that Real would give up on Guler.

He’s 20 years old, is able to play in multiple positions, already has 32 direct goal contributions for Real and has started 18 of a possible 22 games this season.

He has played a part in every game Real have played this term and has largely impressed in them.

As such, were anybody able to prise him away, it would take a ridiculous offer, that it’s almost certain nobody is going to make.

Xabi Alonso’s recent comments on Guler essentially guarantee that Real will not easily let him go.

He said: “He has the ability to have different heights, as well as different influences, depending on what the team needs. He has very good feet, he knows how to organise the game and at the same time, when you are already in the final third, give the decisive pass.

“Even arriving a little in the second line: in the goal against Valencia he made a break and crossed to Kylian [Mbappe]. And it depends on what we have around us, it can be adapted.

“That quality gives us flexibility in our approaches. But Arda is growing a lot and we have, I think I said it at the Club World Cup, to invest a lot in him. Because he is a special, different player.

“We need to demand from him, but also understand the different phases he has. Support him and push him a lot so that he continues to perform at the level he is doing. And that there is still room for improvement, without a doubt.”

