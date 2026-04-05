Man Utd to ‘accelerate bid’ for new ‘top target’ as Fernandes ‘recommends’ PL star as his replacement

Manchester United will reportedly ‘accelerate a bid’ for Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali on one condition, while Bruno Fernandes has ‘recommended’ a signing.

The Red Devils will no doubt be working on plans to overhaul their midfield this summer. Two signings are expected in this department, with Manuel Ugarte likely to follow Casemiro in leaving ahead of next season.

Signing a replacement for Casemiro is a more pressing concern for United, though they have been able to plan for his departure as they have known for a while that he will be leaving this summer.

Therefore, it’s hardly surprising that United are being linked with a wide array of potential transfer targets, with Elliot Anderson, Tonali and Adam Wharton reportedly their leading options to replace Casemiro.

Man Utd also need to find a replacement for captain Fernandes, though this may not need to be addressed this summer, as he will likely stick around for at least one more year.

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Still, The Sun are reporting that Fernandes is ‘set to recommend’ West Ham standout Matheus Fernandes ‘as his successor’, and he is on their ‘shortlist’.

This may not be a signing for this summer, but they will likely sign one of Anderson, Tonali or Wharton ahead of next season.

And a report from Football Insider and former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown claims they will ‘accelerate a bid’ for Tonali as a ‘top target’ if/when they “miss out on” Anderson to Man City.

“There are a lot of midfielders Man United have looked at,” Brown told Football Insider.

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“Elliot Anderson, obviously, is the main one there, he’s the one they really want but there’s interest from Man City as well so it might be difficult.

“But if they miss out on Anderson, Tonali is the one I’ve heard mentioned the most.

“He would fit into that Casemiro role better than some of the other options they’ve considered and he’s really impressed for Newcastle this season.

“There’s been a lot of talk about his future since January, probably coming from his agent, suggesting he could look to move on.

“Arsenal were mentioned, Liverpool, Man City, but Man United are definitely having a look because he would be a great option if he was available.

“If they miss out on Anderson, I expect Tonali is going to be the top target for that position.”

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