Man Utd are pushing to sign Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski on a free transfer ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on new signings last summer as they gave Ruben Amorim the tools to have a successful season.

Amorim only lasted until January before losing his job, with Michael Carrick coming in as interim boss until the end of the season, although it now looks likely he will get the job on a permanent basis.

Man Utd will once again spend big in the summer with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS looking to bring in at least a couple of midfielders, a left-winger and a left-back.

Bringing in another striker to help out Benjamin Sesko has also been mooted and Man Utd could save money on a transfer fee by bringing in Poland international Lewandowski in the summer.

Lewandowski is in the final months of his contract at Barcelona and there has been no resolution between the striker and the Catalan giants.

READ: The truth behind Carrick’s one-word Manchester United ‘dig’ at Amorim over Fernandes

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Lewandowski had been unhappy at the first contract offer that he has received from Barcelona with interest from several other clubs ahead of the summer.

Romano said earlier this month: “Lewandowski isn’t happy with the first proposal from Barcelona. They are still talking to his agent, so it remains open. He has other possibilities: a very concrete possibility in MLS, there have been calls from Saudi Arabia again, and Italian clubs. Juve and Milan are trying to understand the situation.”

Man Utd are now ‘accelerating their pursuit’ of Lewandowski

That has piqued the interest of Man Utd and reports in Spain are now claiming that the Red Devils are ‘accelerating their pursuit’ of Lewandowski.

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The coaching staff at Man Utd ‘highly values ​​the possibility of the Polish striker sharing the forward line with Benjamin Sesko next season’ and his arrival as a free agent ‘would allow the club to allocate financial resources to other priority areas’.

The report adds: ‘The board has already begun formal talks with the player’s representatives to convince him to lead this sporting resurgence in the northern capital.’

Lewandowski has contributed 18 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona this season and the reports continues: ‘The club hopes his presence will act as a catalyst for promising youngsters like Sesko to fully realise their goalscoring potential at the elite level. Zirkzee’s confirmed departure leaves the door open for the centre-forward shirt to have a new and prestigious owner at Old Trafford. Reports from the coaching staff emphasize that, despite his age, his physical metrics remain those of a world-class athlete.’