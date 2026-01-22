According to reports, Manchester United have moved ahead of Real Madrid in the race to sign Ruben Neves from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

There have been conflicting reports regarding Man Utd‘s plans for this transfer window, but it has been widely acknowledged that any signing would be a low-cost option before they turn to Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and/or Elliot Anderson in the summer to fix their midfield.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that an “internal meeting” at Man Utd is planned for “this week” regarding transfers.

“There will be an internal meeting at Manchester United at the beginning of this week involving Michael Carrick,” Romano said.

“Carrick does not make the final decisions, but he will be involved in discussions after a very strong start, including winning the Manchester derby. United will decide whether to pursue an opportunity in January, possibly in midfield or attack, or to keep the current squad until the summer.

“At the moment everything is very quiet and the big investments are expected in the summer with a permanent manager in place. In Italy, clubs like Roma and Juventus are waiting to see if United open the door for players such as Joshua Zirkzee, but for now United have not decided.”

READ: Ranking the 20 biggest PL summer transfers as Man Utd pair storm into top three



As Romano mentions, several exits have been mooted to raise funds, but Ruben Amorim’s departure and Carrick’s arrival have changed the situation regarding Kobbie Mainoo, who is not set to remain at the club.

Still, The Athletic have confirmed that youngsters Harry Amass and Toby Collyer are ‘set’ to finalise loan moves to Championship clubs in the coming days.

The report claims: ‘Manchester United duo Harry Amass and Toby Collyer are set to join Championship clubs Norwich City and Hull City respectively on loan deals for the remainder of the season.’

Regarding possible incomings, Man Utd are linked with several targets, including Al-Hilal midfielder Neves.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Man Utd’s ‘mystery man’ and more Palace woe among five weird possible January transfers

* Man Utd: Barcelona make stunning new Rashford transfer plan in €534m struggle

* Ferguson would never stand for self-serving Butt, Scholes and Man Utd punditerati

Neves retains a strong reputation after having a brilliant spell with Wolves in the Premier League and he could return to England this month.

The 28-year-old is due to become a free agent in the summer, but Al-Hilal could let him leave this month so they get a fee for the centre-midfielder.

A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Man Utd have been given a free run at landing Neves as Real Madrid have ‘closed the door’ and ‘rejected’ the chance to sign him for a fee this month.

Neves, meanwhile, ‘would accept a significant pay cut’ to seal a move to Man Utd, who are ‘accelerating’ for the signing.

The report claims: ‘They have already submitted a formal offer. The proposal is around 20 million pounds, just under 23 million euros. A significant sum considering the player’s contract expires in six months.

‘At Old Trafford, they see it as a market opportunity. They prefer to pay now and secure the signing rather than enter a summer bidding war. Furthermore, Rúben Neves himself would be willing to facilitate the transfer.’