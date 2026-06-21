Man Utd accelerate towards ‘full transfer agreement’ for next signing after personal terms deal

Mateus Fernandes has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Man Utd are accelerating towards a deal to sign West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already sealed their first signing of the summer transfer window with Atalanta midfielder Ederson set to move to Old Trafford later this summer.

Man Utd are looking to sign two or three midfielders before the transfer window shuts, while they are also prioritising a left-back and a left-winger.

Their next target seems to be Fernandes with the Portugal international impressing for West Ham this season, despite the Hammers being relegated to the Championship.

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Man Utd are in “direct contact” with Fernandes’ camp as they attempt to get a deal over the line.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The contacts are going to continue in the next hours and days for Mateus Fernandes. Man Utd are there.

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“Man Utd want to get the player, and are in direct contact with the player’s camp. Fernandes is very keen on a move to Manchester United.

“The discussions on the player side are going well, both with the player and his camp.

“Now it depends on the club-to-club discussions with West Ham. They’re starting at an £85m valuation for Fernandes.

“Ideally, they wanted £100m, but the expectation is they could close the deal at around £85m, not less than this.

“Man Utd’s initial discussion with those taking care of this deal is under £85m. So Man Utd want to spend less than this.”

While David Ornstein of The Athletic revealed earlier this week that Tottenham are also hoping to sign Fernandes before the transfer window shuts.

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Ornstein wrote on X: ‘Tottenham Hotspur among clubs keen on signing Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United – separate to #THFC pursuit of Sandro Tonali. Interest driven by Roberto De Zerbi; wants #WHUFC talent as well as #NUFC midfielder.’

Man Utd are now accelerating a potential deal for Fernandes

However, Man Utd are looking to wrap up a deal for Fernandes as soon as possible with sources telling Football Insider that the Red Devils ‘have agreed personal terms’ for the West Ham star.

The Red Devils ‘are making progress towards a full transfer agreement’ with Fernandes ‘expected to leave’ West Ham before the end of the summer.

Football Insider adds: ‘Sources have revealed that the Hammers are holding out for over £80million for the midfielder, with Man United hoping to conclude a deal worth £65m plus add ons.

‘The 20-times Premier League champions will hope that the offer of Champions League football will allow them to beat Tottenham to the signing of Fernandes, but transfer chiefs do not want to be drawn into a bidding war.’

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