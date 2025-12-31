When Man Utd will ‘accelerate their interest’ in Bundesliga star after Semenyo snub

Yan Diomande has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Man Utd could ramp up their interest in RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande after missing out on Antoine Semenyo to Man City, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent just under £200m on new attacking players in the summer transfer window with Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko all joining in big-money moves.

But Man Utd were reportedly in the race to sign Semenyo from Bournemouth in the winter before the Ghana international made it clear that his preference was a move to arch-rivals Man City.

Man Utd could still do with more depth in the attacking areas, while Serie A side Roma have lined up a move for Joshua Zirkzee, which is dependent on the Red Devils signing a new forward before the end of the January transfer window.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel earlier this week: “Man Utd and Roma are negotiating a loan with an obligation to buy.

“What I’m told is that Man Utd will only approve this solution for Zirkzee to leave the club if they can get a replacement.

“So Man Utd have started exploring the market again after they failed to reach an agreement with Antoine Semenyo.

“They are back in the market for an attacking player, because in that case Joshua Zirkzee could leave the club and go to Roma.

“We know about the midfield, but keep an eye also on that topic about the forward situation, with Joshua Zirkzee, who could leave and join Roma.”

And now RB Leipzig winger Diomande could be the winger they move for with Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain all credited with interest.

Sky Sports News reporter Danyal Khan insists that Man Utd could now move for Diomande if other clubs enter the market for the 19-year-old in January.

Khan said on the Sky Sports transfer blog: ‘Manchester United are one of the clubs monitoring RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande.

‘United are not assured to pursue another winger after appearing to miss out on Antoine Semenyo to Man City.

‘But United may accelerate their interest in Diomande if other clubs start moving for the highly-rated young forward in this window.

‘There are other big clubs keen on Diomande, a 19-year-old Ivory Coast international who is currently at AFCON with Amad Diallo.

‘Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-German are also thought to be tracking his development closely.

‘There have been reports Leipzig value him at £87m (€100m) but Sky Sports News understands that is not accurate, with the player’s value understood to be more in the region of £52m-£61m (€60m-€70m).’