Man Utd ‘accelerate’ £106m January offensive as they aim to strengthen ‘two critical areas’

Man Utd are ramping up their efforts to sign Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller and Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi, according to reports.

The Red Devils started the season in similar inconsistent form to the previous campaign but recent form has seen them move up to seventh in the Premier League table.

Ruben Amorim won his first back-to-back matches in the Premier League when Man Utd beat Sunderland and Liverpool at the beginning of October and that has now turned into an unbeaten run of five games.

Amorim’s job now looks a lot more secure after recent results, after some reports suggested he was under pressure earlier in the season, and now INEOS look likely to back him in the January transfer window.

Man Utd spent over £200m on five new players in the summer transfer window but many fans think it was a huge oversight that they failed to sign a new midfielder.

Some of the issues they’ve had this season could be solved by a good defensive midfielder and now the Red Devils look likely to invest in that area in the winter window.

Spanish website Fichajes claim that Stuttgart’s Stiller is now likely to be that man, while Man Utd are hopeful of signing a new attacker too, especially if Benjamin Sesko’s injury is worse than expected.

It is understood that Man Utd are ‘accelerating their squad planning with a €120 million offensive aimed at strengthening two critical areas’.

Fichajes adds: ‘Manchester United has been monitoring the progress of the Dortmund winger and the Stuttgart midfielder for months, both valued at €60 million each. The club believes this move would address structural weaknesses and raise the squad’s competitive level.’

The report from Spain continues: ‘Manchester United knows that this €120 million represents an aggressive but necessary investment to return to top-level competition. Amorim wants to build a versatile, dynamic, and competitive team, and sees these two signings as the ideal foundation.’

Speaking at the end of last month, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisted that a number of top German clubs were also tracking Frankfurt midfielder Stiller, as well as Man Utd.

Romano told GiveMeSport: “There are German clubs keen on Stiller but, at the moment, nothing is concrete and they are just tracking the player. He is good in possession, has good vision and is consistent, so he could be the kind of player needed by Manchester United.”

Adeyemi has already been linked with a move to Man Utd in recent days, while there are rumours that Premier League rivals Arsenal could attempt to hijack a deal.