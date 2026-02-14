Man Utd ‘accelerate’ McTominay transfer as they reopen talks as Prem return ‘motivates him’

Man Utd are ‘accelerating’ talks to re-sign Scott McTominay in the summer transfer window from Italian giants Napoli, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed the Scotland international to leave Old Trafford for Napoli in a transfer worth £52m in the summer of 2024.

McTominay won the Scudetto in his first season at Napoli, who have won Serie A just four times, with the 29-year-old joining a short list of champions at the club, including Diego Maradona.

The midfielder contributed 12 goals and four assists in his first campaign in Serie A and he is currently on nine goals and three assists in all competitions this term.

There have been rumours that Man Utd are interested in bringing him back to Old Trafford with discussions ‘reignited’ in December about a potential return.

And now Spanish website Fichajes claims that Man Utd are ‘accelerating to finalise the return’ of McTominay and have ‘reopened a seemingly deadlocked interest’ in the Scotland international.

READ: England ‘sh*tshow’ removes Manchester United question after Tuchel ‘cop-out’

McTominay ‘fits the profile they’re looking for to strengthen their midfield: physicality, attacking prowess, and experience in high-pressure situations.’

The report adds: ‘The player’s entourage admits that the possibility of returning to the Premier League motivates him. After his previous spell at Old Trafford, the Scot feels he has unfinished business in England and that his current footballing maturity would allow him to take on a more decisive role.’

Fichajes continues: ‘Sources close to the deal indicate that the coming weeks will be decisive. If SSC Napoli manages to convince Scott McTominay with a solid project and improved terms, the Italian club will secure continuity in its midfield. Otherwise, the stage will be set for Manchester United to make a move.’

Man Utd legend Gary Neville was accused by Jamie Carragher of “killing” McTominay while the Old Trafford academy graduate was still in Manchester.

Neville asked on an episode of The Overlap: “What’s happened to Scott McTominay? Have we made a massive mistake?”

Carragher said: “You’ve killed another Man United player, that’s what happened. Too much criticism, [saying] he’s not good enough.”

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365…

* Lineker slams Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe over immigrant claims: ‘The hypocrisy really’

* Man Utd place ‘007 at San Siro’ as INEOS target two summer signings from Serie A

* ‘Best’ Man Utd star ‘might be tempted’ by Real Madrid with summer decision set to have big effect

But Neville insisted: “I didn’t say he wasn’t good enough… Not me. I never thought they should have got rid of him.”

Speaking late last year, McTominay described his love for Naples: “The people of Naples are incredible, they’re so passionate, and everywhere you go, there are people who say ‘Forza Napoli’ and want to talk to you and have a conversation, and that inspires you every time you step onto the pitch because it’s important to them too.

“It’s different, it’s a totally different way of life—the way you eat, the way you live, and everything else. It gives you more mental strength. I’ve always lived very close to my mum, so I could go to her whenever I wanted.

“Now I live 1,500 miles away, so I can’t just go home and see my mum, my family, my sister, and my kids, so it’s different. In life, sometimes you have to step out of your comfort zone, and I’ve always prided myself on that. I never want to be in my comfort zone, and if I can go anywhere and succeed and do well, why not? Who’s to stop me from doing that?”