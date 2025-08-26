According to reports, Manchester United have decided to ‘accelerate’ for their ‘clear priority’ as Ruben Amorim is ‘raging’ at one Red Devils star.

So far this summer, Man Utd have invested around £200m on new signings as they have overhauled their attack, landing Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

The Red Devils still need additions in other positions, with it widely reported that their priority is to land a new goalkeeper and defensive midfielder, as these are glaring weak spots in Amorim‘s side.

The Premier League giants cannot afford to not sign a goalkeeper before this transfer window closes next Monday as Andre Onana was a liability last season, while Alter Bayindir is not good enough to be anything more than a backup.

Bayindir has started Man Utd’s opening two Premier League games of the 2025/26 campaign and has been criticised after he was at fault for Arsenal’s goal in their 1-0 win against the Red Devils.

Amorim has remained coy when asked about Onana, but it is clear that he is not sold on last season’s No.1, while Royal Antwerp shot-stopper Senne Lammens has become a leading contender to join Man Utd.

United face competition from a European giant as a hijack ‘offer’ has been submitted, though Football Insider‘s Pete O’Rourke has indicated that they are ‘closing in’ on Lammens. This is while ‘Amorim is believed to be raging at the performances of his current goalkeeping options after Bayindir endured difficult games against Arsenal and Fulham.

“They played well against Arsenal, but the goalkeeper cost them the game,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“He very nearly cost them the game at Fulham as well.

“Ruben Amorim is raging because he can’t rely on his current options in goal.

“It’s alright saying it’ll be fine when Onana comes back in, but he hasn’t exactly proved to be reliable, and he’ll be going to AFCON this season. So they’ll be back in the exact same position struggling with their options.

“From what my sources tell me, they’re closing in on signing the goalkeeper from Antwerp, Lammens.

“I’ve never seen him play, but United have been looking at him and going through his stats and all of that sort of thing, and they think he’s the right option.

“It’s been a clear priority for them, and now they have to hope he can do a better job.”

Earlier this week, a separate report claimed Man Utd are ‘to agree two goalkeepers deals within days’, with the club to ‘sell one of their current goalkeepers in the next few days’, while Lammens is ‘expected to join’ from Antwerp’.