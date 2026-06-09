Man Utd have “made contact over the last 48 hours” with the agents of West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils had a brilliant second half of the season under Michael Carrick as they secured a third-placed finish in the Premier League and Champions League football for next season.

Man Utd have already secured one new signing this summer with Romano recently confirming that Ederson is now ‘100 per cent’ a new Red Devils player.

Romano wrote on X: “Manchester United and Atalanta have now completed all documents for €45m package deal for Ederson.

“All done and player set to sign later on this summer but all agreed with Ederson since May.

“First signing: 100% confirmed.”

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Man Utd are now accelerating for their second deal of the summer, according to Romano, with the Red Devils making contact in the last 48 hours.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I can guarantee two things. Man Utd are in direct conversations with the agents of Mateus Fernandes.

“Man Utd made contact over the last 48 hours with the agents of the player, and Man Utd started conversations about eventual cost of the deal, transfer fee and also salary.”

Romano added that Fernandes “will leave, for sure” in the summer transfer window after West Ham were relegated to the Championship.

The transfer expert also revealed that the Hammers have “decided” that the asking price for Fernandes will be set at £85m for any interested parties.

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There were rumours on Monday that Man Utd were willing to pay as much as €115m to sign Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali this summer.

And Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards has revealed that some within the Newcastle hierarchy now “expect rather than fear his departure”.

He wrote: ‘As painful as it might be for supporters, they should also brace themselves for another big-name departure.

‘Tonali could also leave before the start of the season – although the asking price of about £100m will inevitably cause problems for interested parties – and some within the club expect rather than fear his departure.

‘The Italy international’s agent has been offering him to clubs in England and Europe, hoping to persuade someone to bid for the 26-year-old.

‘The important thing for Newcastle is their succession planning. They already know who they want to sign should Tonali leave. That does not mean he will definitely be sold, but they are prepared for that scenario.’

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