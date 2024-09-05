Man Utd ‘accelerate’ transfer as September deal takes ‘unexpected turn’ in ‘perfect scenario’

Man Utd will ramp up their interest in Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong if Casemiro completes a loan move to Galatasaray, according to reports.

The Red Devils signed Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte over the summer transfer window with Erik ten Hag likely to be happy with their business.

However, the Dutchman’s side have made a poor start to the new season with their opening weekend win over Fulham followed up by two disappointing defeats to Brighton and Liverpool.

It was their 3-0 loss at home to arch-rivals Liverpool which has set alarm bells ringing amongst some fans and pundits, as Ten Hag’s side showed very little progress from last season in their play.

Ten Hag survived an eighth-placed Premier League finish due to an unexpected FA Cup final victory over Man City but there are concerns that the Dutchman still hasn’t imposed a style of play on his Man Utd side after two seasons.

Casemiro came in for a lot of criticism after their match against Liverpool with the Brazil international substituted at half-time for youngster Toby Collyer.

Gary Neville said on Sky Sports: “Casemiro, for a player of such experience, the amount of times he gives the ball away in dangerous areas.

“I would go as far as saying Casemiro has lost his confidence a bit. For someone who has won Champions Leagues galore – it can happen to you in games.”

Neville added: “That does feel like a big moment for Erik ten Hag.

“I don’t know how that conversation has gone at half time in front of all his team-mates, subbing somebody who has been world-class and a top achiever.

“I had a moment myself against West Brom where I knew my time was up at United. I don’t think Casemiro’s at that point but it does feel like that type of moment.”

A report on Wednesday claimed that Man Utd are in talks with Turkish side Galatasaray over a potential season-long loan move for the Brazilian midfielder.

And now reports in Spain claim that Casemiro’s situation ‘has taken an unexpected turn in recent weeks’ with his display against Liverpool ‘generating a climate of doubt’ that he can compete in the Premier League.

The ‘possible departure of Casemiro’ to Galatasaray ‘would force Manchester United to move quickly in the transfer market’ as Ten Hag once again ‘sets his sights on’ Barcelona midfielder De Jong.

Casemiro’s potential exit ‘would open up the perfect scenario for United to accelerate their interest in De Jong’ and the ‘idea is to go for him in January’ once the Man Utd midfielder’s exit is confirmed.

Man Utd are ‘willing to make a significant effort to convince both the player and FC Barcelona’ and the Netherlands international ‘could be tempted by a new adventure in the Premier League under the direction of Ten Hag, a coach who knows his abilities well.’

The report in Spain adds: ‘If Galatasaray complete the loan of Casemiro in the next few days, Manchester United will have the green light to activate the De Jong operation in January.’