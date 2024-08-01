Man Utd to ‘accelerate’ transfer plans for two players as ‘worst fears’ are revealed after PSG knew ‘fragility’

Man Utd could speed up their plans to sign two players after receiving bad injury news on Leny Yoro and Rasmus Hojlund, according to reports.

The Red Devils were struck by the news on Thursday that new signing Yoro is expected to be missing for around three months after sustaining a fractured metatarsal during a pre-season friendly match against Arsenal.

Yoro was forced off 33 minutes into the match against the Gunners on Sunday, while Hojlund also limped off and the Denmark international is set to miss six weeks with a hamstring injury.

Man Utd were already hoping to complete deals for another new centre-back and forward at some point before the end of the transfer window – but the Daily Telegraph insists the double injury blow could now ‘accelerate signings’.

The report adds that Man Utd are ‘under increased pressure to sign another centre-back and striker after being dealt a huge double injury blow’.

The Red Devils’ ‘worst fears’ came true with news that Yoro had suffered a broken metatarsal and the Daily Telegraph continue:

‘United were already hoping to bring in another centre-back in the shape of Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt or Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite but Yoro’s injury could now accelerate those plans. ‘Erik ten Hag would also like another attacker, with Brentford’s Ivan Toney an option, after Hojlund’s injury left new £36.5m signing Joshua Zirkzee, who is unproven in the Premier League, as their only striker.’

A couple of weeks ago transfer expert Fabrizio Romano hinted that Man Utd are still looking to add another striker if an “opportunity of the market” arrives.

Romano said: “If there is an opportunity on the market, they can add one more. But at the moment, it’s not something advanced for other strikers,” Romano said.

“The only advanced deal for that position was Joshua Zirkzee. They have all together, decided, after some weeks of internal talks, with all the people involved, that Joshua Zirkzee is the best solution available – talented, with big potential and also for a normal fee, not a crazy fee. This is why Man United decided to go for him.”

Reports in France are indicating that the reason Paris Saint-Germain didn’t match the Red Devils’ bid for Yoro was because they “knew the player’s fragility”.

After Yoro picked up his serious foot injury in pre-season, L’Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi wrote on X: “After Lenny Yoro’s injury, #PSG ensures that he knew the player’s fragility at this level and that this explains why the club did not wish to reach the same price as Manchester United #Mercato.”

One player Man Utd could sign this summer is free agent Adrien Rabiot with rumours they are in the race to sign the former PSG midfielder and Andy Cole reckons the Frenchman would “definitely improve” the Red Devils.

Former Man Utd striker Cole said: “I remember watching him when he was a kid at Manchester City. He’s the same age as my son and they were both at the club at the same time. I could tell that he had something about him and was very talented. If the opportunity came around to sign him on a free, then why wouldn’t you consider it?

“He’s done very well for Juventus, he’s a mainstay in the French national team and it’s not easy to get in that side because of some of the midfielders they have. I think he’s a really good player and he would definitely improve what Manchester United have. Thinking long-term again, he would make Manchester United a better team and I wouldn’t turn my nose up at it if you can get him on a free. He’s a good player.”