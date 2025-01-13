Man Utd accelerate transfer as ‘advanced talks’ commence to sign striker from Euro giants

Premier League side Man Utd are in ‘advanced talks’ over a potential swap deal for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been having a poor season with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 13th in the Premier League table after 20 matches.

One of the reasons for their lowly position in the Premier League is their terrible goals output with only Crystal Palace, Everton, Ipswich Town and Southampton scoring fewer than Man Utd this season.

Much of that blame has been put on the strikers with Marcus Rashford – who wants a “new challenge” away from Old Trafford – Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee all struggling to score consistently.

Zirkzee, in particular, has come in for stick after signing from Bologna for £36.5m in the summer transfer window, with the Netherlands international scoring just four goals in 29 appearances in all competitions.

That has led to speculation that he could leave Old Trafford as soon as this month with reports claiming that he has lots of interest from Serie A clubs.

One of those clubs is Italian giants Juventus and reports in Spain now claim that Man Utd are in ‘advanced talks’ over a deal to swap Zirkzee for Serbia international Vlahovic.

There is a ‘willingness to complete the deal’ from all sides with ‘a feeling that a move could be finalised in the coming weeks’ as Man Utd look to bring in the Juventus striker to bolster Amorim’s options in attack.

Despite Zirkzee’s struggles, he was one of the Man Utd heroes on Sunday in the FA Cup as the Red Devils beat Arsenal 5-3 on penalties with the Netherlands international scoring the winning penalty.

Zirkzee climbed off the bench in the 81st minute to play his role in extra time and then penalties with Man Utd moving into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

And Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim highlighted how quickly things can change in football after he was booed off the pitch in a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle a couple of weeks ago.

Amorim told reporters: “Joshua a few weeks ago had a small problem with our fans and today he goes on the pitch, you feel the support from our fans and he has the last penalty.

“Life is like that and you have to continue humble, to work every day, and your time will come. It’s important not just for them but for their teammates.”