According to reports, FC Barcelona have ‘made contact’ with Manchester United as they consider a move for wantaway forward Marcus Rashford.

The England international has announced that he wants to leave Man Utd as he is “ready” for a new challenge.

Rashford has rightly been blasted for his dire performances over the past 18 months as his form has drastically declined after he scored 30 goals in the 2022/23 campaign.

The forward’s attitude has also been questioned and it’s probably right for all parties that they go their separate ways this year.

Rashford has failed to live up to expectations in recent years, but he is an immensely talented forward and he’s linked with several European sides.

AC Milan, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are among the mooted destinations for Rashford, but it’s been reported that the La Liga giants are his ‘dream’ destination.

GiveMeSport have provided a ‘big update’ on Rashford’s situation as Barcelona have ‘made initial contact’ with Man Utd, but there is one ‘hurdle’.

‘Barcelona have made contact with Man Utd recently in order to get a full understanding of the situation around Rashford’s future, and find out the details of what it would take to get a deal done.

‘Barcelona have been dealing with financial issues in recent years and are currently embroiled in a legal battle to be able to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor for the second half of the season, with an appeal process ongoing after initially being denied the ability to do so. ‘Those complications will obviously be an hurdle to any potential deal this month, however GMS sources are told that if they are able to get around the situation once more then Rashford would see the La Liga outfit as his top-choice destination.’

While it’s previously been stated that United’s asking price for Rashford is £40m, the report also claims they ‘would accept £35m’ this month.