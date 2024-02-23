According to reports, new Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is planning a ‘squad clear-out’ this summer and ‘as many as 11’ players are at risk.

It has been confirmed that Ratcliffe‘s purchase of a 27.7% stake in the Premier League giants has been completed.

The INEOS chief has only bought a minority stake in Man Utd but as part of the deal, he will take control of footballing matters at Old Trafford and he is currently laying the groundwork for a significant summer.

Ratcliffe is in the process of overhauling United’s recruitment model as Omar Berrada has been announced as their new chief executive, while they want Dan Ashworth to be their director of football.

On the pitch, Man Utd’s results have improved in recent weeks as they have won four Premier League games in a row.

Their recent form has eased the pressure on Erik ten Hag so the Dutchman may remain in charge heading into the summer. According to ESPN, Ratcliffe and Co. are ‘prepared for a squad clear-out this summer’. The report adds.

‘United have money to spend in the next transfer window but concerns about the club’s financial position – in particular breaching profit and sustainability rules – will limit the funds available. Recruitment conversations with Ratcliffe and INEOS director Sir Dave Brailsford have focused on a need to offload players to boost the budget. ‘There are question marks over the futures of as many as 11 first team players including Christian Eriksen, Raphaël Varane, Casemiro, Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelöf. ‘Anthony Martial, out of contract in the summer, is set to leave on a free transfer while United will also invite offers for players already on loan, including Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek, Facundo Pellistri and Brandon Williams. ‘United are hoping to sign a striker and a defender in the summer, while also improving the overall quality of the squad.’

A separate report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Man Utd are willing to offload Brazil international Antony in the summer and have ‘set their asking price’.

It is suggested that the winger is ‘not part of Ten Hag’s plans’ and Man Utd are ready to ‘accept offers of around 50 million euros (£43m)’ for him this summer.

Antony was one of United’s top targets ahead of his first season in charge in 2022/23 and the Premier League outfit ended up paying around £86m to lure Dutch giants Ajax into letting him leave.

It turns out Ajax have had Man Utd’s pants down as Antony has not come close to living up to his price tag. He is currently without a goal or an assist in his 19 Premier League appearances this season.

Ex-United forward Louis Saha recently suggested that Antony is guilty of being too “stubborn”.

“There’s a bit of stubbornness in the way Antony plays. When you have a predictable style, you have to change it up. Whether it’s him, his manager or even his entourage, everyone can see he needs to change something,” Saha said (via The Mirror).

“But Antony isn’t willing to change. The manager keeps playing him right wing and Antony is sticking to the same thing. I’m sorry, at some point, it becomes the responsibility of the manager because it’s not normal.”