According to reports, Manchester United have ‘not given up hope of signing’ centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite from Premier League rivals Everton.

At the start of this summer’s transfer window, Branthwaite emerged as Man Utd‘s top centre-back target after he enjoyed a breakout season with boyhood club Everton in 2023/24.

Branthwaite was unfortunate to miss out on Gareth Southgate’s final England squad for Euro 2024, but he is well-placed to become a starter for The Three Lions within the next year or two.

The Red Devils had a couple of bids rejected for Branthwaite earlier this summer as they did not come close to matching Everton’s reported £70m asking price.

With Everton refusing to budge on their valuation, Man Utd turned their attention to alternative targets and they have paid around £100m combined to sign Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt.

Despite this, a report from The Daily Mail claims Branthwaite is ‘still in Man Utd’s sights’ and a move is possible further down the line.

The report revealed.

‘Manchester United have not given up hope of signing Jarrad Branthwaite despite spending more than £100million on centre-backs – but there is an acceptance it’s unlikely to happen in this transfer window. ‘United had an improved offer of £50m for Branthwaite rejected by Everton before spending £58.9m on Lille’s Leny Yoro and £42.8m on Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich. ‘However, Branthwaite remains on United’s radar and they could revisit the deal over the next 12 months if the 22-year-old doesn’t leave Everton for another club.’

The Red Devils have done some positive business this summer and more unwanted talents could leave as co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to balance the books.

A report from Manchester Evening News claims as many as ‘five more players’ could leave with United ‘prepared to sell’.