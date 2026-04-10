Man Utd ‘accept defeat’ and ‘will not agree’ deal with mega money signing – Fabrizio Romano 

Manchester United have thrown in the towel on Jadon Sancho after Fabrizio Romano revealed the brutal transfer decision they’ve made regarding the £73m winger.

Man Utd forked out £73m on Sancho back in the summer of 2021, with the Englishman earning that move on the back of two spectacular seasons with Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho has remarkably racked up 36 goals and 40 assists in the two years prior to his move to Man Utd. However, any hopes he’d be just as effective in England were quickly extinguished.

Sancho laboured from day one in the Premier League, resulting in three separate loan spells away in the latter portion of his United stint.

And perhaps no statistic sums up just how disastrous this move has been than the fact Sancho has made more appearances for other clubs (93 with Dortmund, Chelsea, Aston Villa via loans), than he has for Man Utd since joining the Red Devils (83).

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Sancho’s contract expires in the summer, though Man Utd do have an option to extend it by 12 months. Doing so would give the club an extra two windows to find a buyer and recoup some form of fee.

But according to trusted reporter, Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd have no intention of activating that option. In effect, United just want to draw a line under Sancho’s sorry saga as quickly as possible.

Borussia Dortmund have publicly stated they’re exploring another reunion with Sancho. After reaffirming Dortmund are “working on” bringing Sancho back for a third spell in black and yellow, Romano added on his YouTube channel: “For Man Utd, the Jadon Sancho chapter is over.

“Sancho will be free at the end of the season. Man Utd will not agree a new contract with Sancho. They had an option to activate if they wanted, to extend the contract for one more season and to eventually try and sell him and make some money.

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“But Man Utd prefer not to trigger the option, to avoid his salary for one more season, which is a big salary, to let him go for free and accept defeat on the Sancho deal.

“And now Sancho as a free agent, attracting interest from Italy, but also from Borussia Dortmund. It’ll be his third time at Dortmund, so there is a conversation ongoing between the club and Sancho.

“Let’s see how this is going to go, but for sure he’s a target for Dortmund depending on the final requests made by the player.”

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