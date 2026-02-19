Manchester United would be open to offers for Mason Mount in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Mount was one of three big-money United signings in the summer of 2023, joining alongside Rasmus Hojlund and Andre Onana.

The England international cost the Red Devils an initial £55million plus £5m in add-ons from Chelsea, despite having less than a year remaining on his contract.

As they were in the final two months of Mount’s time at Stamford Bridge, injuries have been a theme of his time at United.

He was limited to only 17 appearances in the Premier League last season and has played the same number in 2025/26, scoring three goals.

Mount was becoming a crucial player under Ruben Amorim as he finally enjoyed a consistent run in the side, but he is yet to start in the league this year.

F365 SAYS: Mason Mount out of excuses as Man Utd, England dreams come true

As injuries continue to hinder the 27-year-old, a summer exit has been mooted by former United chief scout Mick Brown.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown said he doesn’t see Mount as a long-term part of the club’s project, with the report stating that United ‘plan to accept an offer’ after the ‘verdict’ of interim manager Michael Carrick.

“Man United will be open to offers for Mount if they come in,” Brown said.

“I don’t think it’s any slight on him. Everybody I speak to at Man United speaks very highly of him, but his injury record doesn’t stand up.

MORE ON MAN UTD ON F365

* Top ten Premier League gains of the season features Man Utd star and three Red Devils targets

* Premier League player power rankings: Arsenal star top as Haaland and Wirtz climb

* Man United-Rashford-Barcelona transfer resolution tells us whether United might be serious again

“It’s been a problem since he first arrived and he never really seems to have gotten over it. He’ll come back in for a couple of games, then he’ll be out again.

“I’m not convinced he’s part of the club’s plans for the future at this stage because of those injuries, and when he has played he hasn’t exactly set the world alight.

“He’s hardly played under Michael Carrick because of those injuries as well.

“It’s a shame because, as I say, he’s spoken about very highly at Man United, but they’re prepared to move him on and that might allow them to get somebody else in.”

When Mount is fully fit, he has proven to be an important player for United.

He played a crucial part in the club reaching last season’s Europa League final and displayed his impressive versatility under Amorim.

We are yet to see how Mount can thrive in Carrick’s system. A summer sale shouldn’t be ruled out, but it would still be a surprise.

READ NEXT: Vitor Pereira copies Sean Dyche with spectacular Nottingham Forest win over Fenerbahce