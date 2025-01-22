Man Utd to accept ‘serious’ Napoli offer at lower price as Romano confirms Chelsea contact

Man Utd are ready to accept a bid from Napoli for Alejandro Garnacho after reducing their asking price for the winger, according to reports.

The Red Devils are now entertaining offers for Garnacho as the Argentina international looks set to leave before the end of the transfer window.

Despite his obvious talent, Garnacho is struggling to fit into new Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim’s formation and style of play.

Napoli, who have sold Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain, are particularly keen on Garnacho and have reportedly made two bids for the Man Utd winger.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists Napoli have only just made their ‘opening bid’ while he confirmed Chelsea have now ‘made contact’ over a potential deal for Garnacho.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Napoli’s opening bid for Alejandro Garnacho worth €50m package add-ons included; Man United want more. Antonio Conte keeps pushing after the call with Garnacho on Friday. Chelsea made contact with United and player side, now deciding internally whether to bid or not.’

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has an update on the likelihood of progress in negotiations between Man Utd and Napoli with the Serie A side ‘serious’ about Garnacho.

Man Utd have ‘lowered their demands’ for the Argentina winger and they showed up at their meeting on Tuesday ‘with the willingness to meet Napoli’s needs’.

It is claimed that Man Utd are now ready to accept an offer from Napoli at a reduced amount with the Red Devils dropping their asking price from €75m to €65m.

Di Marzio wrote on his website: ‘The two clubs met today, Tuesday 21 January, at 12:00 for the Argentine talent, born in 2004. The Red Devils have lowered their demands: they have gone down from the initial 75 million to around 65 (whether that is 55+10 bonus or 60+5).

‘Although Napoli is currently stuck at around 50-55 million euros, the distance between the parties has narrowed. The feeling is that the deal could close if the blue club reaches 60 million.

‘Clearly, this investment requires the green light from President De Laurentiis: today’s meeting, however, has allowed Napoli to get closer to Garnacho.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365…

👉 Was appointing Amorim ‘stupidest’ move or relegation plan genius from Ratcliffe?

👉 Scholes tells Man Utd they must sell eight players in £372m transfer clearout

👉 Man Utd transfer disaster exposed by wing-back perfect for Ruben Amorim in crazy Barcelona win

‘Manchester United, in fact, showed up with the willingness to meet the requests of the Italian club. As mentioned, however, currently it does not go below 65 million euros.’

When asked about the possibility of signing a replacement for Kvaratskhelia, Napoli boss Antonio Conte said on Saturday: “I’ll leave the decision up to the club, I won’t get into the merits. It’s inevitable that if they were to ask me for an opinion I’ll give my thoughts.

“We’re not talking about prospective players, if things are done they should be done well, otherwise I’ll stick with the guys I have.”