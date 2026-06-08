According to reports, Manchester United are ‘ready to accept a new offer’ for England international Harry Maguire to let him go this summer.

Maguire has had a rollercoaster ride at Man Utd since joining the Premier League giants, but he was one of their standout performers under Michael Carrick during the second half of the 2025/26 campaign.

The 33-year-old played a key role as Man Utd secured Champions League qualification ahead of next season, and this earned him a new one-year contract until 2027.

Despite this, Maguire has remained linked with an exit from Man Utd in recent months, and a report has claimed that he has been offered to a European giant.

Now, a report from Football Insider claims Man Utd are ‘ready to accept a new offer’ to sell Maguire this summer because club chiefs “just see pound signs” and will get rid of the defender to get him off their wage bill if “the right offer comes in”.

“I think it would be a ridiculous decision…”

And former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown has explained why he thinks this would be a “ridiculous decision”.

“Harry Maguire’s future isn’t guaranteed,” Brown told Football Insider.

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“If you believe what you read, he’s been offered to a couple of clubs, and from what I’ve heard they wouldn’t rule out the possibility of letting him go.

“I think it would be a ridiculous decision, to be honest, and I would be surprised if he was moved on, but you can never predict what this board will do.

“You can see the difference on the pitch when Maguire is in the side compared to when he’s not, he has a clear impact on the team. Plus, he’s an experienced head which helps with the development of people like Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven who are just coming through.”

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“But, the problem is, a lot of the time the club and the owners just see pound signs. If the right offer comes in for Maguire, they can let him go to raise a bit of money, and then use that money to sign some new players.

“They want to refresh the squad and improve in key areas, including at centre-back, so it’s possible that selling Maguire could allow them to do that. I think he would be a big miss if he was allowed to leave, and it would be shocking to me, but they’re not ruling it out so it could happen.”

Regarding incomings, Man Utd have already struck a deal for Ederson Silva and they could sign two more midfielders, with West Ham United’s Matheus Fernandes among their options.

West Ham are audaciously demanding around £80m for Fernandes, but Brown suspects he will end up leaving in a cut-price deal this summer.

“It’s going to be hard for West Ham to keep Fernandes,” Brown added.

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“Ideally for them, they would keep hold of him and he’d be a huge part of the team that gets them back up into the Premier League. But it’s not as easy at that, it’s extremely difficult when clubs get relegated and more often than not they’re forced to let them go because they can’t afford to keep them.

“I’m told they’ve set a big price tag on Fernandes, but it’s sticking to that price tag that’s going to be a problem. He’s not going to want to stick around in the Championship.

“He was one of their best players in the Premier League and by all accounts did a very good job, so there’s going to be top-level interest.

“As the window goes on and it becomes clear he wants to move on, that price tag is going to drop, and a club like Man United could look to take advantage of that. United are certainly among his admirers, so they’ll be keeping an eye on his situation and could make a move if a deal becomes realistic.”