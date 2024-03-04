Man Utd to accept ‘reasonable offer’ for Jadon Sancho as ‘one problem’ emerges

Man Utd are ready to offload Jadon Sancho this summer for a ‘reasonable offer’ but they have already hit one stumbling block, according to reports.

The England international came off the bench in the Red Devils’ first three matches of the season but was dropped from the squad for their 3-1 loss to Arsenal at the beginning of September.

Erik ten Hag explained that he left the winger out of his squad because of poor performances in training, something which Sancho rejected at the time.

The Man Utd winger came out on social media to reject Ten Hag’s claims and insist he was being made out to be a “scapegoat” for their poor early-season form.

He eventually deleted his post online but he refused to apologise to Ten Hag and was made to train away from the first-team squad and reportedly refused access to the first-team building.

That led to both parties agreeing that a January loan would be the right option with Sancho leaving Man Utd in the winter transfer market to join Borussia Dortmund in a temporary deal.

Sancho got off to a good start at Dortmund with an assist on his second debut for the Bundesliga club who Man Utd purchased him off for £72m in 2021.

But he has failed to contribute a goal or assist in his following seven appearances with German media outlet Der Westen describing him as the ‘worst player on the pitch’ in Dormund’s recent 3-2 loss to Hoffenheim.

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl doubts their chances of buying Sancho in the summer as a deal would cost “a lot of money”.

“In the end, it will take money, a lot of money. Definitely more than we have at the moment,” Kehl told German outlet Sport1.

“We got over 80 million euros for Jadon. Manchester United will, of course, have an interest in either taking him back in the summer or selling him again in a deal that makes sense for them. Whether that also makes sense for us will be the next topic.”

Kehl added: “Jadon is not the old Jadon yet, but he can’t be after not playing for six months. You have to give him time, he is a difference-maker and will be very important for us this season.”

And now Football Insider claim Man Utd ‘fully intend to sell Jadon Sancho this summer irrespective of Erik ten Hag’s future as manager’ as the Red Devils ‘have to sell assets to fund new arrivals’.

It is understood that Man Utd ‘will accept a reasonable offer’ for the Englishman as there is ‘no way back for Sancho at his parent club’.

HITC confirms that the Premier League side are ready to sell Sancho but that ‘they are facing a problem in getting a deal done with Borussia Dortmund’.

Dortmund ‘are ideally looking for another season-long deal with an option to make it permanent’ which wouldn’t suit Man Utd, who are looking to give themselves room to bring in new faces.