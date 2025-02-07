According to reports, Manchester United are ready to ‘accept a significant loss’ to offload big-money flop Rasmus Hojlund to Serie A giants Juventus.

The Red Devils paid around £64m plus add-ons to sign Hojlund from Serie A outfit Atalanta during the 2023 summer transfer window.

United invested heavily in Hojlund after he scored ten goals in 34 appearances for the Italian side during the 2022/23 season.

The Premier League giants could have done with signing a second striker, but their failure to land Harry Kane forced former boss Erik ten Hag to rely on Hojlund too much during his debut season.

The raw 22-year-old was not ready for such a significant role, but he was still one of their better performers in a disastrous season as he netted 16 goals in his 43 outings in all competitions.

However, Hojlund has not kicked on after last season and has been heavily criticised for his poor performances this term.

New head coach Ruben Amorim is clearly not his biggest fan as he recently selected Kobbie Mainoo as a makeshift striker ahead of the Denmark international and Joshua Zirkzee.

Hojlund has seven goals across all competitions this term, but this only includes two goals in his 19 Premier League appearances.

Despite this, several Serie A clubs are linked with Hojlund and a report in Italy claims Juventus are in ‘pole position’ to sign him from Man Utd.

It is also noted that their position would be strengthened if/when Dusan Vlahovic is sold amid interest from Arsenal.

The report claims Man Utd are ‘prepared for a cut-price sale’ sale as they ‘would accept’ a ‘significant loss’ on Hojlund.