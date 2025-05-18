Man Utd ‘accept £29m transfer agreement’ with Real Madrid – but deal must wait until May 25

Man Utd and Real Madrid are plotting a deal for Benfica defender Alvaro Carreras which could benefit both clubs, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a terrible season in the Premier League with Ruben Amorim’s team currently 16th in the table and on a run of eight winless matches.

Only four Premier League teams have scored fewer goals than Man Utd this season with the Red Devils managing just ten wins in the league.

Incredibly, Man Utd could still qualify for the Champions League this season if they can beat Tottenham in the Europa League final on Wednesday in the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao.

Qualification for the Champions League could change the Red Devils’ budget for the summer with Amorim’s side reportedly having to sell in order to bring in the players they want.

And now Spanish outlet Defensa Central insist that Man Utd and Real Madrid could have found a way to boost Amorim’s budget ahead of the summer.

Real Madrid are now ‘focusing their attention’ on bringing in Benfica left-back Carreras and Man Utd have ‘accept the transfer agreement’ the La Liga giants have come up with.

Benfica currently want Real Madrid to pay Carreras’ €50m release clause in his contract with Los Blancos looking to bring the price down.

And now ‘an unexpected offer has appeared on the table that could help Madrid’ with Man Utd willing to trigger the €18m buy-back clause they put in his contract after selling him to Benfica.

But the Red Devils would only be doing that ‘so they can sell him’ to Real Madrid for €35m in a deal that would benefit both the Premier League side and Spanish giants.

The report explains: ‘This way, Los Blancos would get a substantial reduction in their price to secure his services. The Red Devils would also get a slice of the deal.’

But, because of Carreras commitments at Benfica, with the Portuguese club competing in their domestic cup final on May 25, any talks over a transfer must wait until at least that date.

Amorim is coming under pressure over his side’s terrible form in the Premier League but the Man Utd boss is looking forward to the Europa League final and then next season.

When pushed on their awful Premier League season after another defeat against Chelsea on Friday, Amorim replied: “We have full acknowledgement of that. We’ve already talked about that. Nothing is going to change this season.

“The best way to is to prepare for the final, try to win a trophy this season and prepare for the next one. So, we know that we are in a season where we’ve struggled a lot. We cannot do nothing about that. That is in the past. We need to look at the present, the present is to prepare for the final and then to prepare for next season.”