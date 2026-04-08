Manchester United have been accused of making one of the “biggest transfer mistakes ever” with former midfielder Scott McTominay.

The Scotland international progressed through the ranks at Man Utd and was always a consistent performer for his boyhood club, though there were doubts about his ability to be an ever-present for the Premier League giants.

The 29-year-old thrived while operating in a more advanced role in his final season at Man Utd, though they opted to sell him to Serie A giants Napoli in 2024 for around £26m.

And McTominay has been a revelation for Napoli. He helped them win the Serie A title last season and has 34 goal involvements in his 73 outings for the Italian giants.

McTominay is now worth a lot more than £26m and World Cup winner Marco Materazzi thinks Man Utd’s sale of th emidfielder is “one of the biggest transfer mistakes ever”.

“I love Scott McTominay. I love him so much,” Materazzi told Hajper.

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“When he broke through at Manchester United as a youngster I laughed because I said to my son that even at 18 or 19 this is a player who will go on to be one of the best players in the world, and now he is one of the best.

“He is an incredible box-to-box player. I don’t understand how United sold him for nothing because his value, for me, is £60-70m or more and they sold him for just £26m.

“I don’t know. Is that one of the biggest transfer mistakes we’ve ever seen? I think so, absolutely.

“Can Scott McTominay win the Ballon d’Or some day? It’s a nice idea because I love him as a player.

“But I don’t think he will be champion in the World Cup with Scotland and it’s not easy when you don’t win the biggest trophies.”

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McTominay is only under contract with Napoli until 2028 and has been linked with a potential return to the Premier League recently, but he has indicated that he is happy to remain at his current club “for a long time”.

“My agent has not communicated with anyone regarding my future,” McTominay told Corriere dello Sport in February.

“He only speaks with me and with the club. He hasn’t said anything to the newspapers. I am extremely happy here and, as far as I am concerned, I am a Napoli player; it is all I think about.

“The future is very important, and I could see myself in Napoli for a long time.

“I love this place. Difficulties have been minimal, my family is happy and I’m happy.”

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