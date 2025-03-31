Man Utd have set their asking price for Antony.

Manchester United have been accused of “devaluing” Antony, while Old Trafford chiefs have set a ‘very high asking price’ for the winger.

The Brazil international joined Man Utd for around £86m during the 2022 summer transfer window and failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils massively overpaid to sign Antony after former boss Erik ten Hag insisted on a reunion with the winger and he fell in the pecking order at the start of this season.

Head coach Ruben Amorim sanctioned Antony’s exit during the winter transfer window, joining La Liga outfit Real Betis on loan until the end of this campaign.

Antony has returned to form for Real Betis, grabbing four goals and four assists in his 12 appearances in all competitions.

READ: Ranking the Premier League ‘Big Six’ by magnitude of their 2025 summer rebuild



Real Betis sporting director, Manu Fajardo, believes Antony has been “spectacular” after Man Utd “devalued” him.

“Here, we work on ‘devalued players, analysing data from players who have reached very high moments and peaks, but who for various reasons have significantly decreased their performances,” Fajardo said.

“In Antony’s case, he has performed since minute one at Betis.

“The player quickly integrated into the project and has demonstrated spectacular performances since his arrival.”

Real Betis star Isco added: “We hope that Antony will remain at the club, but in football, nothing can be taken for granted. We need to do crowdfunding to bring Antony in!”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd perform U-turn on ‘ticket prices’ vs Man City as derby ‘did not sell out’ before ‘slash’

👉 Man Utd rumoured to be unnamed Premier League side to make £50m ‘offer’ for Barcelona star

👉 Ten transfer requests welcomed by Premier League clubs ahead of the summer window

Meanwhile, Antony admits he “experienced bad things” at Man Utd after his “best decision” to join Real Betis.

“Seville reminds me of many things in Brazil: the sun, the food and the people,” Antony said. “It’s very important for people who come from my country.

“I needed to find myself and be happy. Every day that goes by, I think it’s the best decision I could have made.

“I learned a lot of good things at Manchester United , but I also experienced a lot of bad things there.”

A report from Fichajes claims Man Utd have set a ‘very high asking price’ for Antony.