Peter Schmeichel thinks Man Utd looked like they gave up in their 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils went a goal down on 29 minutes to a glancing header from Spain Under-21 international Dean Huijsen before Man Utd capitulated in the second half.

Bournemouth forward Justin Kluivert won and then converted a penalty on 61 minutes, after being fouled by Noussair Mazraoui in the box, before the Cherries sealed victory when Antoine Semenyo bagged his fifth Premier League goal of the season.

It is the seventh match Man Utd have lost in 17 Premier League matches this season with the Red Devils still 13th in the table and Schmeichel insists the Red Devils are continuing to make “too many mistakes”.

“Very disappointing again,” Schmeichel said on Premier League Productions.

“Too many mistakes, and it doesn’t really look like a team.

“They had the opportunities at the end of the first half, didn’t take those chances, and then eventually you know they go 2-0 down [and] 3-0 down very quickly after that, and it just looks like they’re giving up.

“From that moment on, it just looked like the players individually tried to do something, I don’t know, just to show them in a good light or… Again, it’s just so disappointing. 3-0. Four times they’ve conceded three goals this season [at home].”

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim felt that Bournemouth scored in key moments of the game and that “everybody felt a little anxious” at Old Trafford.

Amorim said after the match: “Everybody saw the game. You cannot speak about fair in football because they scored and we didn’t, but we didn’t give anything [away] until the set-pieces and then we were so near [to scoring] the goal.

“But I think everybody felt a little anxious, not just the players but also the fans. It’s a very difficult moment for our club, you can feel it every game and especially at home.

“Two goals, like against Tottenham, very quickly, so you want to respond but you cannot do it because you suffer another goal, and then we suffer until the end of the game. I felt we created a lot of situations for our opponent [to deal with] but they managed to score and I think that makes the difference.”

On their struggles from set-pieces, Amorim added: “All the areas are of concern, especially of course set-pieces. We are training on that, we have to improve. There’s a lot of teams that are really strong on that, so we are working on it a lot of the time.”

