Man Utd act on ‘tremendously positive’ scout reports as Salah stays and Arsenal list revealed

The transfer gossip features Manchester United leading the race for a midfielder, Mo Salah edging towards a decision and more…

MAN UTD AT HEAD OF JAVI RACE

Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra on more than one occasion, according to Spanish outlet Relovo, who nevertheless believe that the club and the player will resist any attempts to sign him in January and that a deal will be done in the summer at the very earliest.

The uncapped 20-year-old has a release clause of £86m but nobody expects the Mestalla club to hold out for that amount, though December reports that he could be bought for just £34m sound very optimistic. The scouting reports are said to be ‘tremendously positive’.

Juventus have also registered an interest in Javi but there is a great deal of cynicism about their financial ability to buy Javi.

Elsewhere in Manchester United transfer land, there are reports of interest in Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

SALAH TO STAY?

Liverpool had been credited with an interest in Michael Olise but there are reports that Liverpool could hold off on their project to replace Mo Salah as the Egyptian himself could stay at the club.

FootballTransfers claim that ‘the winger is now leaning towards a new extension, quashing speculation about a potential move to Saudi Arabia this year’, prompting a ‘scaling back’ of any attempts to sign a winger.

Salah’s current deal expires in 2025 but he has been easily Liverpool’s best attacking player this season despite his advancing years, and Liverpool appear to be willing to commit to a new contract. He recently became just the 11th player in Premier League history to score 150 goals.

ARSENAL EYE LEFT-BACK LOAN

Arsenal are prioritising a move for a left back in the January transfer window, according to well-placed Daily Mirror journalist John Cross. He says that the Gunners might be restricted to a loan move, with any permanent deals put off until the summer, when they will target three positions.

Those three positions for the summer are said to be central midfield (Martin Zubimendi is a long-term target), striker (Ivan Toney) and winger (Pedro Neto), with the departures of Aaron Ramsdale, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah (a target for Crystal Palace) likely to be delayed until the end of the season.

READ: Arteta 2nd, next Man Utd boss 5th: Ranking all 53 Premier League players turned managers