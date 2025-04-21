Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg have been linked with Man Utd.

Man Utd are increasingly ready to active a ‘summer transfer plan’ to bring two Sunderland players to Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a nightmare season and Ruben Amorim’s current side will go down as the worst Man Utd side to play for the club in the Premier League era.

Wolves moved level on points with 14th-placed Man Utd on Sunday after Vitor Pereira’s outfit won 1-0 at Old Trafford, thanks to a spectacular Pablo Sarabia free-kick.

But Man Utd still have a chance of qualifying for the Champions League ahead of next season if they win the Europa League after beating Lyon in the quarter-finals in dramatic fashion.

Qualification for the Champions League would make a huge difference to the calibre of player the Red Devils could attract, as well as their transfer budget for the summer transfer window.

And Man Utd are already looking forward to the summer with UtdDistrict being provided an exclusive which claims that the Red Devils’ interest in Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham ‘remains very high’.

The report highlights that Man Utd want to sign attacking players in the summer transfer window but that the Red Devils will also ‘look to bring in players who are capable of showing their creativity from deeper in midfield, too’.

The report adds:

‘Now, sources have confirmed to UtdDistrict that interest in the 19-year-old remains “very high” at Old Trafford amid the club’s desire to sign new midfielders for Amorim’s side this summer.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd backed to appoint surprising manager to replace Amorim after Wolves defeat

👉 Man Utd want to re-sign ‘special’ £43m PL star who Glazers sold alongside McTominay

👉 Ratcliffe knows Manchester United must nail recruitment and Osimhen should be the start

‘As per club insiders, the player has continued to impress the club’s recruitment staff, now led by United’s head of recruitment, Christopher Vivell. United are looking to improve both in the defensive midfield and attacking midfield departments. ‘With Amorim’s side likely to activate their summer transfer plan for the player, Bellingham has been touted as an exceptional young talent who could be brought in for a relatively low fee.’

Bellingham’s team-mate Chris Rigg has also been repeatedly linked with Man Utd and the UtdDistrict continues:

‘Aside from Bellingham, United are also reportedly looking to bring in 17-year-old Chris Rigg from Sunderland’

The report finishes: