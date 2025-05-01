Man Utd ‘actively consider’ free transfer ahead of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona

Man Utd are weighing up whether to attempt to beat Barcelona and other clubs to the free transfer of Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, according to reports.

The Red Devils are weighing up a number of transfer options ahead of the summer window after a terrible season in the Premier League.

Ruben Amorim has so far failed to drastically improve results and performances after replacing Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford in November.

The current Man Utd squad are already guaranteed to go down as the worst Red Devils side to play in the Premier League era, even if they win their final four matches.

And Amorim, whose side is 14th in the Premier League, needs an overhaul of his squad with many of the players struggling to adapt to his style of play, philosophy and tactics.

All areas of his squad seem ripe for improvement with Amorim hoping to sign a new centre-back in the summer and Bayer Leverkusen’s Tah is now on their list.

There have been reports in Spain claiming a ‘betrayal is brewing’ with Tah, who is out of contract at the end of the season, potentially set to choose Real Madrid over La Liga rivals Barcelona in the summer.

It was claimed that Real Madrid have ‘entered the scene, attentive to a golden opportunity that could materialize in the coming weeks’ as Barcelona ‘slows down its interest’.

Barcelona had ‘worked hard in recent weeks to close the deal’ but the good recent performances of Inigo Martinez and ‘above all’ Pau Cubarsi means sporting director Deco is ‘leaving Tah in the background’.

Potential new Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso – who is currently Leverkusen manager – ‘ has an excellent relationship with Tah, and could request his signing as one of his first demands to strengthen the Madrid defence’.

It is a ‘move that would hurt at the Camp Nou’ because ‘a reinforcement that was considered a priority at the time would be missed, but because it could directly strengthen the club’s biggest rival’, while it would mark an ‘unexpected betrayal’.

And now Sky Sports claim that Man Utd ‘are actively considering a move’ for the Germany international with the report acknowledging that Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all interested.

Man Utd have ‘positioned themselves as contenders for his signature as they aim to improve their fortunes in the Premier League next season’ after Tah revealed he will be leaving Leverkusen in the summer.

Tah told reporters in April: “To be honest, I don’t have a timeframe. But the club knows about it. And it’s been the same as it has been all along.”