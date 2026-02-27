Sir Jim Ratcliffe needs to get the next managerial appointment right.

Man Utd have added Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez to their shortlist of candidates who could become permanent manager in the summer, according to reports.

After a miserable 14 months at Old Trafford, the Red Devils sacked Ruben Amorim in January and replaced him with Michael Carrick on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Carrick has won five and drawn one of his first six matches in charge of Man Utd with the Red Devils moving up to fourth in the Premier League and firmly into contention for Champions League qualification.

That has put Carrick in a brilliant position to get the manager’s job on a permanent basis but Man Utd will be wary not to repeat their mistake with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Numerous managers have been linked to the permanent job in the summer, and now former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has told The United Stand that Man Utd have added former Everton and Wigan Athletic boss Martinez to their shortlist, as he’s expected to leave his job as Portugal boss.

There was ongoing criticism of Martinez from Portugal fans, despite reaching the Nations League final in 2025 and qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, and Cristiano Ronaldo leapt to his defence in June.

Ronaldo told O Jogo: “If a coach reaches the final, it is because he has done an excellent job. Questioning someone who has a spectacular record for Portugal makes me confused, but I understand.

“If a coach gets to the final and he is questioned, imagine the others. There has been a bit of a lack of respect in this regard. Talking about other coaches is a lack of sense, but the coach has done an extraordinary job.

“Even when you win, there is this debate, but it is part of the parrots who are at home and give their opinion.

“What we have to say is that we are very happy with the work that the coach has done, because arriving with a different nationality, speaking our language, singing our anthem with a passion that I see, that is what I value most.

“The rest doesn’t matter at all. The results are very positive, regardless of whether we win or not. There will always be debate, but, for me, it makes no sense at all.”

Martinez recently praised Man Utd and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes as a player who “never hides” and “would never ever let anyone down”.

Speaking to Man Utd legend Gary Neville on The Overlap, Martinez said: “I think he’s very unfairly assessed. I think if we are all very objective, to be the captain of Manchester United in the last three or four years, I bet it’s been incredibly tough at every level.

“What I appreciate from him is that he never hides. He never hides. I’m not going to value if he makes the right pass or the right execution, but whatever happens, in any action, he’s back.

“He’s the one, he’s the leader. He’s very emotional, but in a very respectful way by his team-mates.

“When his team-mates see that Bruno is upset, they react. They know that that’s something. It’s not like he’s an emotional player who just has emotions for emotions and I think that’s the difference with other emotions.

“He looks after every player. He would never ever let anyone down. But what I appreciate is the consistency. Last season, he was the player with the most minutes in Europe.

“If you are the captain of Manchester United, in a tough period, it’s difficult to be available all the time and always be there. I think that’s what Bruno has done.”