Man Utd ‘add’ international manager to their shortlist of Erik ten Hag replacements

Man Utd have added Turkey manager Vincenzo Montella to their shortlist of managers to replace Erik ten Hag, according to reports.

The Red Devils have made their worst ever start to a Premier League season, winning just two of their first seven matches to collect just eight points.

Man Utd sit 14th in the Premier League table having scored five goals and the pressure is building on Ten Hag to turn around their fortunes.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS attended a pre-planned monthly Man Utd executive committee meeting, in which Ten Hag’s future was discussed.

However, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this week, Ten Hag has not come close to the sack over the international break and will take charge of the Red Devils’ match against Brentford on Saturday.

There are rumours that defeat in the next game or two could spell the end of the Dutchman’s tenure and there’s speculation over who they could appoint.

Man Utd have been linked with a number of managers, including Max Allegri, Thomas Frank, Eddie Howe, Gareth Southgate and the new England boss Thomas Tuchel.

And now Turkish outlet Ajansspor claims that Man Utd have ‘added’ experienced Italian coach Montella – who is currently the Turkey national team manager – ‘to its list’ if they choose to sack Ten Hag in the near future.

Graeme Souness claims that Man Utd have made up their mind on Ten Hag with the former Liverpool midfielder shocked at the lack of progress under the new boardroom leadership.

Souness said on William Hill’s new podcast, Three Up Front last week: “When it comes to whether or not they keep Erik ten Hag, I would think the owners have made their minds up already – unless United turn a major corner soon.

“I don’t know what to make of United anymore. We’ve been having the same conversations about them for a decade, but I haven’t seen any improvements, not even under the new ownership. I thought they’d be better this season but they haven’t improved at all.

“And that’s just the playing staff. I’m looking at the people higher up and wondering, are they going to turn Man Utd around? Where’s their football knowledge coming from at the highest level?”

Souness added: “I look at players they signed this summer, they brought in Manuel Ugarte, Joshua Zirkzee, and Noussair Mazraoui.

“But United aren’t a middle of the road club. Would a team like Real Madrid be signing those players? I don’t think they’re ambitious enough because they’re not going out and signing the types of players that will make a difference.

“In the end, that’s what nails Ten Hag. He’s signing players that he’s worked with before, so they wouldn’t have been someone else’s suggestion. He’s signed players that he knows and would’ve wanted, but they’re still not performing.

“United pay through the nose for players, but they’ve been signing poorly for years. You can go back to the likes of Anthony Martial, they only let him go last season but five years ago I was writing a column saying it was last chance saloon for him. They also signed Paul Pogba for a record transfer fee, that was madness!”