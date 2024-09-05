Man Utd and Ten Hag are ‘addicted’ to the ‘chaos’ of Bruno Fernandes

Man Utd will never be successful again for as long as they embrace the chaos of Bruno Fernandes and the reckless tactics of Ten Hag.

Man Utd are addicted to failure

I watched the Utd v Liverpool game twice – once for fun and the second to take a closer look at how Liverpool were playing, then several videos breaking the game down and several post-match analyses, which mostly consisted of ex-Utd players.

The one that struck me the most was the Scholes and Schmeichel interviews. As a player Scholes didn’t say too much and his first forays into commentary seemed so negative. But he is in the ‘say it as it is’ camp. His description of Utd’s performance was spot on. Schmeichel had seemed to be more of a Utd supporter – like Neville – but he was seriously sad after the game. His comment that he mostly saw these games on TV, which doesn’t show the whole field, and, being at the ground, he could see how unbelievably poor Utd was positioned, tracked back (or not), how well Liverpool played as a team with and without the ball, something Utd failed to do.

It’s fascinating that Casemiro is taking most of the blame. He is 32, but so is Salah. Ten Hag is scapegoating Casemiro by implying he was the cause and not Utd’s lack of structure. Sure, Casemiro made a poor pass, but none of his teammates made himself available. It’s the same reason he eventually coughed the ball up.

Mainoo is young, but he is all over the place. Rashford and Garnacho don’t track back – trot back, so the fullbacks and midfield have no support. Bruno spent time in lulls in the game clearly telling Zirkzee where he should be – Bruno! The man who is the cause of most of the midfield chaos by never being where he should be.

What was clear, regardless of whose analysis was the most accurate, was that Liverpool played like a team. Every player knew their role and position and put in a real shift. Salah and Diaz help with the press and track back. You can see all the Liverpool players, especially the midfield, get on their bikes and track back if the ball is lost upfield, and it looks like Utd will play a long-ish ball.

But as soon as the ball was won, boom, the entire midfield and forward line rushed forward and overloaded Utd. Most analyses showed how Liverpool knew what they were doing moving the ball from one side of the field to the other and it quickly broke down any Utd structure.

Are the Liverpool players fitter, so able to put in a shift all game or until subbed? Smarter, to be able to understand Slot’s plan and put it into action? (Remember, many of them didn’t play much in pre-season, if at all, because of the Euros or Copa America.) More talented?

Klopp, when he joined Liverpool, was more intent on getting his playing philosophy across and was prepared to take a draw or even a loss, if it meant longer-term evolution. Utd are caught in that trap that they were once great and are constantly looking for the quick fix that seems to take them further away from their goal. Slot, similarly, doesn’t seem to be phased, has a plan, is willing to take his time to constantly coach his players in game, and get his ideas across.

For the longest time, Utd have had no consistent playing philosophy, no structure and have relied on individual performances or counter-attacking to win games. Last season this came to a head with either wins or losses at the start of the season. It was a toss-up. It’s too easy to fall back on this when you risk losing games, rather than sticking to the style. If McTominay had still been at Utd, you could see Ten Hag taking off Zirkzee and throwing him on later in that game in the hope of getting a goal on the counter rather than sticking to any plan. It becomes an addiction.

Bruno is an addiction. His ability to make and score goals, even though he is simultaneously disrupting the team ethos, creates disruption. Everyone knows it’s wrong but Utd continue to do it. Ugarte didn’t play as much for PSG because he was equally not capable of playing within their team plan. He’s a destructive agent of chaos. He may break up some attacks but will not help Utd become a better, more structured side. Plus, he can’t pass. And if Bruno remains central to the team…

One final point on Liverpool. When pundits and writers were forecasting the league this year, many did not rate Liverpool, on the basis that they had seen how Utd had not done well in replacing Ferguson, and Klopp was seen in the same light as that bigger-than-life character. Too hard to replace. But Liverpool had a similar situation donkeys years ago with the much loved Shankley. The epitome of the bigger-than-life character, who wore his heart on his chest, and turned Liverpool’s fortunes around. Only to be replaced by a quieter but far more tactically astute manager in Bob Paisley, who won even more trophies.

Paul McDevitt

Ten Hag tactics are reckless and flawed

Even I’m tired with the amount of United related discussion in the mailbox but given the international break what else am I going to do?

I agree with those United fans who believe results and performances will improve when the current batch of signings are fully up to speed, and that fewer injuries this season will also help significantly. However, what I believe we need to accept is that Ten Hag is a deeply flawed manager and whilst he remains in charge the team will always be somewhat flimsy.

It could be obstinance, delusion, or an ethos so deep rooted he can’t fathom alternatives but there is an inherent deficiency within his tactical set up. No matter the players he fields, the instructions he gives them, or formation he uses the team is consistently exposed when pressured.

Its almost illogical really given the one aspect we can definitely say he tries to coach into the team is pressing high, winning the ball back, and transitioning quickly to create chances. Yet its this very situation where United are most vulnerable. For someone who must surely spend a significant amount of time pondering the mechanics of pressing a defence he has a worrying lack of insight into how a team can successfully resist it.

Even with the move to a more possession-focused style it remains reckless. He’s pushing all but three outfield players high during build up and gambling on their ability to retain possession and find the right pass through midfield to reach the attacking phase. Because there are only three players deep applying pressure to this system isn’t difficult which means firstly the error rate is high leading to many turnovers, and secondly that basically every team can do it so United struggle against nearly all opposition regardless of their level.

When it all clicks then this system can be incredibly effective in attack, but even minor errors will still lead to the worst kind of exposure in defence. Ten Hag’s style appears designed for perfection but is blind to his players humanity. He wants them to stick to his plan but seems oblivious to its flaws.

Its true there have been games over the last two years where United have been impressive but the hit rate is low and pales in comparison to the number of woeful and embarrassing games. I can’t recall a decent run of good or even average performances and I’d be surprised if the players have ever felt settled or comfortable such is the innate risk in his set up, it’s edge of a knife stuff all the time.

I don’t agree he was kept as manager because of the FA Cup win or because they couldn’t find a suitable alternative. Only due to PSR calculations does he remain employed in Manchester. The compensation outlay to ditch him and bring in a replacement would definitely have pushed the club toward points deduction penalties which cannot be risked.

Though this marriage of convenience will not last the long term if he can muster enough results to keep top four a realistic possibility then a change in manager isn’t likely till season’s end. Until then we can only expect more of the same. Occasionally good but exposed and vulnerable most of the time with a smattering of thrashings thrown in randomly.

I do sincerely hope he finds some pragmatism and can compromise on his plan to help the team but there is little evidence to think this is possible.

Dave, Manchester

No, it’s just individual errors

I have read a lot of rubbish since Sunday about how Slot had broken down Ten Hag’s tactics after the game, and he masterminded the win. All Slot basically said was that our FBs push high and if they win the ball back they could expose us. Actually, the goals were not down to tactics at all but just individual errors, as explained below.

The first goal, the ball is played back to Casemiro who has all the time in the world and not under pressure. Mainoo gestures to him to slow it down, which he completely ignores, instead deciding to play a terrible first time pass into traffic to a marked Mainoo and it goes to a Liverpool player. He could have gone right to an unmarked Mazraoui (Maz from now on to save me typing that) or he can go left with a ball over the top to either Dalot or Rashford as they had a 2 v 1 overload. Poor choice and poor execution but well punished by Liverpool.

Second goal, the ball goes in to Casemiro’s feet and he’s facing our goal. He can play it first time over his left shoulder to Garnacho, or he can turn and play it quickly to Bruno or Zirkzee who are both free. Instead he turns, dicks around and loses it under pressure from behind, but in this instance our FBs have not pushed on meaning we have 6 players behind the ball and they have 3 attacking. The ball goes out to Salah, and Dalot doesn’t get close enough or show him down the line onto his right foot. We have 2 players around Diaz in the middle and 2 at the back post around Jota. Mainoo stops tracking Diaz, who gets free from Martinez and finishes well. First time shot, great finish and bloody clinical.

Third goal Mainoo receives the ball facing the wrong way from Maz, who is in the RB position. He can either pop it round corner to Garnacho, lay it back to Maz or play a high back pass to Onana. The latter two would have led to us switching the ball where we were 2 v 1 on the left. Instead Kobbie has a dose of the Casemiro’s and dawdles on the ball, gets his pocket picked and Liverpool spring. The other mistake here is that Collyer has vacated DM and is MIA – but he’s young and will make mistakes (as is Mainoo) so is forgiven. Cue me crying into my Madri for the rest of the match and wistfully thinking what could have been.

This is not Slot coming up with a magical system to take advantage of our FBs pushing high, cutting off passing lanes and pressing in numbers. Each time there were options for the person on the ball, easy options that would have led to us going on the attack. Klopp’s pressing was far more intense and effective for instance. This was a case of individual errors on the ball gifting opportunities which Liverpool took advantage of brilliantly.

Football is about taking calculated risks, TH pushing the full backs on is a risk in the hope of creating overloads on the wing – this worked a number of times in the bigger matches last season. As is Slot instructing Salah and Dias to stay high up the pitch when our FBs push on. No system is flawless, not even Pep’s. But when players make individual errors at this level they will tend to get punished. Hopefully Ugarte will come in to replace Casemiro (amazing player in his day but the engine has gone) and give us some cover when we lose the ball so we are not as exposed in future.

Garey Vance, MUFC

Fanmail for Aman

I haven’t written in awhile, have bitten my tongue through partisan debate about Rice/Veltman, and any standard criticism from fake Gooners about Arteta/Arsenal, but now my silence is broken. By Aman Sheth.

What. On. Earth.

Allow me to quote if you will:

“There is no difference between 2nd and 17th”

“Who gives a shit if we are in the CL or not”

“This season has no bearing on the next”

“The only way is up for United”

And to answer the above nonsense:

Yes there is.

Every single real fan of every single club.

Yes it does.

No it’s not.

Hope that helps, Aman.

I can’t even be arsed to reply to all his Arsenal bashing, it’s just desperate and a little sad. Pretty sure fans of Arsenal, Liverpool and Spurs are pretty happy in general. Less so Chelsea though.

Alay (still love brackets)

…To quote* the famous Come Dine With Me meme ‘what a sad little life you live, Aman Sheth.’

*paraphrase

Of course winning a trophy is a wondrous experience for a football fan but to belittle the slings and arrows of an entire league campaign where your emotions are pinwheeled on a weekly basis is so far removed from the essence of football.

Where fans literally (in the literal sense of the word) range from despair to elation in the course of a few minutes or even seconds multiple times throughout August to May. Is all of that emotion nullified because your team fell agonisingly short of the final prize? You can’t celebrate a victory or even a draw which your team has dug out of adversity? If that rings true then this sport is not for you.

You genuinely sound like the kind of supporter who selects a team purely on the basis that they will win frequently so that you can bathe in the reflected glory. The kind of supporter that thinks ‘winning the transfer window’ and being able to lord it over the other Twitter knobs is as good if not better than doing the job on the pitch.

Wining trophies is amazing but the majority of clubs don’t do that, are you saying that their fans don’t enjoy the game? FFS this is why sportswashing works. Just a relentless drive to minimise all that’s good about competition and construct a scenario where winning at all costs to the detriment of what’s good about sport transfers power and authority to the victors.

What a depressing email.

James Outram, Wirral

…Can’t disagree more with Aman’s mail yesterday. Of course there is a difference between 2nd-17th. I got so disinterested in Arsenal in Wenger’s final years and Emery’s time. It was not enjoyable. It would just ruin my day or weekend.

With Arteta, I get a lot of satisfaction from watching Arsenal. It might not be a major title but overall I am mostly happy throughout the season. United fans seem to be depressed and miserable most weekends.

I hated being in the Europa League so getting Champions League is definitely more enjoyable. You don’t seem to realise that hope plays a big factor. I don’t expect us to win it but it’s great being amongst it again and seeing us compete against elite sides. I would be less interested and happy if we were going playing Boro/Glimt like in the EL like United are. The overall vibe around Arsenal is great, whereas it’s toxic at United.

I don’t understand how you can’t see this. Ten Hag is probably close to getting the sack, and Arteta is a million miles off it. I don’t see your point saying Arsenal fans are going to be disappointed year after year. I wouldn’t have taken a League Cup win if it meant we would finish 6th. It’s not genuine progress. You say we won’t win the league but what’s the point then if you can’t even hope. We aren’t a million miles off it and have ran City close for two seasons. All I know is that I’d rather our last two years than yours.

My weekends are mostly enjoyable even if we don’t win the league in the end. Your club is a car crash who will continue to spend stupid money, sack managers and look at yourselves as plucky underdogs when you manage to win a cup.

Dion, Arsenal

And Calvino

In amongst the usual absolute nonsense from Calvinho was the line ‘I have a feeling he’s a good choice based on how much many of the opposition want him gone’.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news lad, but let me assure you that there isn’t one opposition fan that wants him gone – we want a 10 year contract.

J Belfast (speaking for the silent majority)

…Hi Calvino. Thanks for the response. But I’m going to have to put an end to our budding friendship. Debating with you feels like arguing with a stop sign. You remind me of the Black Knight in Monty Python and the Holy Grail. YouTube it if you don’t know what I mean.

“Tis but a scratch,” indeed.

Happy birthday lad,

Sean

…Is there a version of the 7 Stages of Grief where people start going backwards again!?!?

Utd fans seemed to have reached the ‘upward turn’ stage after their Cup win and transfer window – but reading recent mailboxes, they seem to be back to the shock and denial stage again!?!?

A special mention for Calvino. Some managers throw out nonsense to deflect attention away from and protect their players.

It’s a true fan that steps up and throws out decoy flares to give their manager some cover for a mailbox or two. Respect.

Mark, LFC, An Mhí

…Is Calvino just Man Utd’s Barry Fox?

Discuss.

Chris, NUFC

…Just wanted to pop in and wish Calvino a belated happy birthday, I’ve really enjoyed reading your completely mature and totally idgaf what anyone else says energy about Man Utd. Really also enjoyed him saying how new manager bounce is a thing after the paragraph before saying ETH’s early record was good, apparently they haven’t covered irony in your school lessons. While I don’t know you, I think it’s safe to assume from your writing that you have just turned 13, only 5 more years till your a grown up!

Sam, LFC (give ETH as long as he needs. He’s still sh*t no matter which way you look at him)

…I do like Calvino’s emails for their eloquence and I honestly admire his positivity, misguided or not. I’m sure I’m not the only one who can spot that they’re his within the first paragraph. They do tend toward the verbose, mind. He’s basically Garey Vance on gak.

Unfortunately for Calvino his attitude is very much a Tory ‘jam tomorrow’ one which promises all the good things in the future whilst spinning any deficiencies as the fault of ‘the other’ and playing up all perceived successes as greater than warranted due to misinterpreting statistics. E.G. Brexit/small boats & immigration/Rwanda.

I’m looking forward to reality finally hitting home…

James Outram, Wirral

…On behalf of all Arsenal fans everywhere I just wanted to let you know what Arsenic fans think of your manager by saying Ten Hag in.

In fact, Ten Hag deserves a 10 year contract extension and the right to buy every player he has ever coached.

Get rid of Ineos and their Lenny Yoro nonsense. John Murtough as well.

One last time Ten Hag In, Ten Hag in, Ten Hag……………………………………

In

That is all.

Croydon Gooner

Go and watch some football, people

Lads, lads, lads, it’s the international break, and I get it that this huge waste of time is a total ball-ache for 99% of us, BUT, there is still some footie out there if people can be bothered to look.

May I suggest you take off your (mainly red) coloured glasses and go and watch your local non-league team. There’s a whole world of enjoyment and entertainment in the tiers and competitions below the Premier League and the EFL, plus it’s cheaper, friendlier and you can even enjoy a pint whilst watching the match.

I appreciate ManYoo are shite and it’s the end of the world; and the three wins mean more to the Scousers who think they’re the best in the world; and Haaland is out of this world, but come back down to earth and be footie fans again and go to a real match. Just don’t bring your misery or crowing with you. Nobody is interested.

Bladey Mick (I’ll be at Sheffield FC on Saturday for the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy)

Gen Z fans just have a different experience

I read the mail about how Gen Z fans just accept mediocrity because they don’t know the real power of Man United.

That’s a little unfair.

I became a football fan in 1991, a Liverpool fan to be precise. In my entire life until Jürgen, Liverpool have been a good cup team. I never experienced the dominance of the 70s. Heard stories sure. Plenty of ‘old timers’ would spin a yarn about how brilliant we were and how disappointing the spice boys are.

I had no point of reference. So their misty-eyed tales of success didn’t resonate. Did I want Liverpool to be better? Of course. There’s not a fan in the whole of football who doesn’t want their team to do better. But when the only evidence you seen for your whole life is that the team is mediocre why would you EXPECT anything different?

Gen Z fans are supporting who you are and old timers are yearning for who you were yet you think they are the ‘bad fans’? They’re supporting the team when it needs it, you’re the one tearing it down. They’re the realistic fans while you’re the fan driven by nostalgia and feels.

To be clear I don’t think either way of supporting is better than the other. Only pointing out you are both a product of your experience and so criticising them for not expecting something they have never experienced isn’t really fair.

On a different note, it’s very odd to see our manager (Slot) do TV interviews where he basically tells everyone how he won or lost a game. I’m told in Dutch football they’re quite open about tactics and do it commonly but it is a bit weird to see over here.

Lee

WMDs

Ugh, Declan Rice…

Play had stopped for a foul. He deliberately kicked it off the pitch. That is deliberately delaying the restart. All this bollocks about “the ball was moving” is neither here nor there. The restart happened later because he deliberately kicked the ball away, which was a yellow card offence… it is incredibly straightforward and uncontroversial. Yes, it was a stupid thing to get sent off for but that is entirely on Rice.

The email from Ronnie Shumba and the comment that because the ball was moving there was “no legitimate restart to delay” has taken this to peak Arsenal fan TV lunacy levels – by that logic, a team could waste time by getting a good rondo going – as long as the ball never stays still!

No, it isn’t actually like the narrative around Saddam’s WMDs (which were never proven to exist). You aren’t allowed to kick the ball away (moving or not). He kicked it. Move on!

Andy (MUFC)