Manchester United are among the clubs who reportedly ‘admire’ a Paris Saint-Germain star, as insider Ekrem Konur has revealed which big clubs are in the battle for his signature.

United are being outscored by just two clubs in the Premier League this season: top two Arsenal and Manchester City. But in sixth place, the Red Devils could make further strides if they had more attacking talent in their ranks.

They recruited well in the summer, with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo particularly effective, and a lot of promise in Benjamin Sesko.

But it’s now reported that there are more attacking stars on the United radar.

Insider Konur reports United ‘admire’ PSG attacker Bradley Barcola, alongside fellow big clubs Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Liverpool interest has been evident of late, and United have joined their rivals in the race for Barcola.

However, any of the aforementioned sides landing him seem to have a difficult task on their hands.

Konur states that PSG are unwilling to weaken their side mid-season, which puts the transfer race on hold for now.

However, there could be a big push for the attacker, as along with the three named sides in pursuit, the insider states Barcola is ‘firmly on Europe’s radar.’

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

* Manchester United make hard work of putting in the hard work, but Amorim nails it this time

* Every Prem club’s worst mistake in 2025: Gyokeres to Arsenal, Guehi transfer, Glasner exit, Frank to Spurs

* ‘Worried’ Rooney reveals what Man Utd ‘really need’ in January after ‘poor performance’ vs Newcastle

And the French club might have little choice but to let Barcola go at some point if his contract situation remains the same.

Recent reports have suggested contract talks have stalled, as the winger is being cautious and is ready to assess all options before making a decision.

With his contract up in 2028, there’s not immediate danger for PSG, though Liverpool are said to be ready to lay the groundwork for a summer move, potentially putting them in a strong position, as they feel a January transfer will be difficult.

Whether United and Bayern, and any other interested sides, are looking to put themselves in similarly strong positions remains to be seen, but with an admiration of Barcola, they will surely be looking to do what they can to get him on side should they feel a transfer will come to fruition at some point.

READ MORE: Romano reveals Man Utd transfer ‘guarantee’ as one deal ‘should be’ completed ‘by mid-January’