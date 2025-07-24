Manchester United have held ‘fresh talks’ over a move for Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins but may ‘pivot’ to a Saudi Pro League star in a bid to land a new striker this summer.

United have turned their attention to a new No.9 having finally completed the signing of Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford, with the Cameroon international joining Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon as the Red Devils’ new recruits this summer.

A report last week claimed RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko ‘wants Man Utd move’ despite the Red Devils being unable to offer European football to the Slovenia international.

The Athletic‘s Ornstein has confirmed that United have held ‘talks’ over a move for Sesko, along with Watkins and Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson.

Ornstein said: “United tried to enter the race for Hugo Ekitike last week, but the Eintracht Frankfurt attacker had committed to Liverpool. They then enquired to Sporting Lisbon about Viktor Gyokores, though the striker has made clear he is interested only in joining Arsenal, and United do not intend to advance on anyone unless the desire is mutual.

“Benjamin Sesko, Ollie Watkins and Nicolas Jackson are names that feature on recruitment lists at many leading clubs, and each has recently been linked to United. Talks have taken place in relation to that trio, which is normal, but they are not currently being actively pursued due to the costs involved.”

Bild journalist Christian Falk revealed on Wednesday that Christopher Vivell, United’s head of scouting, could be ‘key’ to Sesko’s transfer having previously worked at RB Leipzig, and was seen watching the striker in action for Leipzig in April.

It was claimed earlier in the window that the Bundesliga club were looking for a fee of at least £70m for their prized asset amid strong interest from Arsenal, but Bild now believe Leipzig will settle for a more ‘realistic price’ of £59m for Sesko.

But journalist Ben Jacobs claims that United are once again considering a move for Watkins, though Villa are staying firm in their £60m valuation of the England international.

Jacobs wrote on X: Manchester United have held fresh talks over Ollie Watkins. Villa’s £60m valuation currently deemed as too high, but #MUFC prepared to advance things if price drops. Villa have no plans to alter their position unless a replacement is found. Nicolas Jackson one player appreciated.

Jacobs has also gone into United’s striker chase in detail, claiming Sesko is “the one to watch” while also picking out a shock striker the Red Devils could “pivot” to at the end of the window.

Jacobs told Inside Devils: “There are a few names that leap out as United discuss internally about their targets.

“Benjamin Sesko is the one to watch, for me, simply because the price for Sesko may drop as we get into late July and early August.

“By then a lot of clubs looking for strikers will have found one, so there will be less of a bidding war, and Leipzig also know the player wants to leave and 12 months ago Manchester United along with Arsenal and Chelsea made a pitch for Sesko.

“So he’s a longstanding target for Man United and now you’ve got Chris Vivell who is the director of recruitment – effectively the No.2 to Jason Wilcox – and he knows Sesko from his own time at the Red Bull group.

“So at the right price that’s a deal Manchester United would like to do, but Arsenal struggled to drive his release clause down, which is over €80million (£69m) and that’s why if Sesko to Manchester United is to develop there may be some patience required.

“There’s a lot of talk about Nicolas Jackson and my understanding there is that at the moment Manchester United have no plans to bid, and that’s partially because Chelsea’s asking price is quite high.

“If that was to change I think Chelsea might have to escalate their own pursuit of Garnacho and then maybe there’s some mutual business to be done, but all signs as of now are that Man United don’t think Jackson is feasible.

“Ollie Watkins could be another name to watch, and then there are other market opportunities like Dominic Calvert-Lewin who is a free agent and has been offered to Man United, although there’s no interest in that at this stage.

“Aleksandar Mitrovic is another name I keep hearing. If Al Hilal sign another striker then they’ll want Mitrovic to leave and there might be a late-window opportunity for a loan with some wage coverage that suits all parties.

“I think it’s a case where if they can’t get some of the targets I’ve already mentioned, Manchester United might look to pivot and see what market opportunities arise later in the window, and Mitrovic might be another name to watch if that happens.”