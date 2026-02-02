Man Utd in ‘advanced talks’ to complete first transfer of deadline day as INEOS make Mainoo U-turn

Man Utd are in ‘advanced talks’ with Swindon Town as they look to send young winger James Scanlon out on loan, according to reports.

The Red Devils could be looking to keep their powder dry in terms of incomings on deadline day with journalist Chris Winterburn insisting that it’s likely to be a ‘boring’ final day of the window for Man Utd.

Winterburn wrote on X: ‘Anyway… onto the boring stuff. Don’t expect any big business from Manchester United tomorrow. There is a possibility a squad full back is loaned, but the list is slim. Can’t rule out a player on the recruitment list for future is brought forward if a good deal, but it’ll be quiet.’

Man Utd interim boss Michael Carrick did hint that there could be some business from the Red Devils if they spot an opportunity in the transfer market.

When asked if the Red Devils could do any business before the transfer deadline on Monday, Carrick told reporters: “To be honest, we’re just working through it.

“Never say never, of course because a lot can happen and situations can be thrown up sometimes.

“Sometimes it’s something that’s out of our control that we’ve got to deal with.

“We’re calm. We’ve shown what we’re capable of doing as a team and we’ll just have to see what the next few days bring, but I’m calm about it.”

But it seems more likely that Man Utd offload a number of younger players to clubs in lower leagues with Football Insider insisting that there first deal of deadline day could be young winger Scanlon going on loan to Swindon.

The Gibraltar international can play anywhere in behind the striker but is a left winger by trade and he ‘is in advanced talks to join’ Swindon on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The report adds: ‘Scanlon is now ready to make the step up to senior football at 19-years-old, with League Two promotion-chasers Swindon working to agree a loan deal with the Red Devils ahead of the deadline.’

Football Insider also insist that Man Utd are ‘ready to finalise Kobbie Mainoo deal after transfer U-turn’ with the England international now playing regularly under Carrick.

And former Man City financial adviser Stefan Borson expects Mainoo to now agree a new deal at Old Trafford but they may have to “pay slightly more”.

Borson told Football Insider: “Well, especially when you see him play the way that he has, I think that will be a reminder to everybody.

“I think they have made offers, but I don’t think they’ve been able to get it over the line. He’s probably on a relatively low salary compared to some of the other players that they brought in.

“I’d expect them to agree a contract before a new manager is in. I would think that the Amorim block will go, and they will not take any chances with it, even if it means paying slightly more than they probably would have wanted to.”