According to reports, Manchester United are already ‘advancing’ to secure their first summer signing ahead of a major squad overhaul.

The Red Devils require a huge rebuild as they are enduring a miserable season under head coach Ruben Amorim. They are looking over their shoulders in the bottom half of the Premier League table as one of the most out-of-form teams in the division.

Amorim presumably wanted to make several high-profile signings in January but United’s limited budget provided a significant stumbling block.

Man Utd only offloaded Marcus Rashford and Antony, who left to join Aston Villa and Real Betis respectively on loan. This meant Patrick Dorgu – for an initial fee of around £25m – was the only player they bought in January.

One of United’s main issues under Amorim is that their squad is not currently suited to his preferred 3-4-3 formation and the signing of left wing-back Dorgu has slightly eased their issues.

A summer priority for Man Utd will be to sign another wing-back and they are being heavily linked with Sporting Lisbon teenager Geovany Quenda, who made his breakthrough under Amorim.

The 17-year-old winger is enjoying a remarkable debut season for his boyhood club and Man Utd are among the clubs interested in signing him.

A report from journalist Ben Jacobs claims “talks are advancing” between all parties and Quenda has a “desire to join United”.

“Talks are advancing, but not necessarily advanced, because Manchester United are sticking to their number,” Jacobs said.

“And at the moment, as you would expect, Sporting are doing the same as well.

“So there has been a little bit of an impasse, but Jorge Mendes is directly involved in negotiations, and because the player has a desire to join Manchester United, they remain hopeful that something can get done.

“They see appeal in a talented teenager who can join when he’s 18, and can play right-wing or right wing-back.”

It has also been suggested that the Red Devils could re-sign Paul Pogba following his Juventus exit and Dwight Yorke has explained why they should sanction his return.

“It’s an interesting take. I would give Paul Pogba a third chance, definitely, because of what United currently have and because of what we know he is capable of producing,” Yorke said.

“Obviously, with two months left, I would say, let’s have a look. Give him a contract. You’ve got time here to prove yourself.

“You can come and play and help us out with the situation I’m sure Pogba would be very keen. Maybe he might want a long-term deal because of the security.

“I can see why his name has been mentioned because United have struggled, and Pogba is a damn good player.

“Even though he’s 31, I think he’s far better than what we have now. And if you’re going to get a player for free, who’s far better than all our players in midfield, then you do it.”