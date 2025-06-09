Man Utd ‘advancing towards’ second signing with transfer ‘to happen soon’ despite Spurs interest

Man Utd are set to beat Tottenham to the signing of Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo “soon” with a deal “advancing”, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already tied up a deal to sign Matheus Cunha from Premier League rivals Wolves for a £62.5m fee and now they are keen to add Mbeumo too.

Man Utd have already had two bids turned down for the Cameroon international with reports claiming that Brentford want a similar fee to the one that the Red Devils paid Wolves for Cunha.

That seemed to have led to a bit of a hold up over the deal and that has seen Tottenham reportedly enter the race to sign Mbeumo after Thomas Frank agreed to become the new Spurs head coach.

It has been claimed that Tottenham are ‘trying to hijack’ the deal for Mbeumo with Frank their secret weapon as he knows the forward very well from their time together at Brentford.

A report from Caught Offside claims that Spurs have now ‘held talks’ over a potential transfer for Mbeumo but journalist Rudy Galetti insists discussions with Man Utd are also ‘still ongoing’.

Galetti wrote on X: ‘#ManUTD-#Brentford talks for #Mbeumo still ongoing. #BFC are trying to secure a few million more than the last figure discussed – slightly above £60m – raising the fee closer to £65m with bonuses. Anyway, the won’t stand in the way of Bryan’s desire to join #MUFC.’

And former Man Utd and Tottenham scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected at both clubs – expects the Red Devils to seal a deal for Mbeumo “soon”.

Brown told Football Insider: “Man United are advancing towards signing Bryan Mbeumo. The player has made it clear he wants to join United, that’s the move he wants.

“They’ve made two offers for him now and they’re getting closer to reaching the asking price. So it’s a deal I expect to happen and one I expect to happen soon.

“There’s no way he now stays at Brentford, and both parties know that, so it’s in everybody’s interest to get the deal over the line.

“Ruben Amorim is a fan of his and he sees him as somebody who will improve his team. Personally I’d have a few questions if the talk about him demanding five times his wages are true, but I don’t think it’s going to disrupt the deal.

“He’s a very good player, he’s strong and quick and I think he’d be a good fit.”