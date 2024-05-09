Man Utd advised to appoint Everton boss Dyche with Ten Hag sack now ‘increasingly likely’

Man Utd have been told to consider appointing Everton boss Sean Dyche as their new manager amid rumours Erik ten Hag could be sacked.

The Red Devils are struggling this season under Ten Hag with the club knocked out of Europe before Christmas and currently on for their lowest ever finish in the Premier League, unless the Dutchman can turn around results in the final few matches.

Ten Hag does have the chance to have a successful end to the season when Man Utd face arch-rivals Man City in the FA Cup final later in the month – but there is a growing feeling that he won’t be in charge at Old Trafford next campaign.

Matt Law wrote in the Daily Telegraph on Wednesday:

‘United do not intend to sack Ten Hag before the FA Cup final, but it is now rated as increasingly likely that a change of manager will be made once the club’s season has ended.’

England’s Gareth Southgate and Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel have been mentioned as possible successors if Man Utd chose to sack Ten Hag but former Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler insists Everton boss Dyche should be under consideration.

Tyler said on the Joy of Football podcast: “I’ve said Sean Dyche should be considered by Manchester United. Gareth Southgate is being considered by Manchester United, we believe.

“And Sean maybe as well, because it is a fresh point of view and they need some freshness, they need a different point of view, a different sense of purpose.

“And maybe if you were sitting around a table with all those new influences at Manchester united, you could make the point and make the case that actually what you do need is something a bit closer to home.

“It was tough for David Moyes because it’s straight on the back of Fergie. It’s a terribly difficult job to follow. And since then, obviously people have come and gone without… have Manchester United lost that DNA that they had?

“I would suggest probably they have, so maybe somebody who’s grown up in the country where Manchester United have had all those years of success and looked upon with reverence by so many people, that maybe that’s the way forward. But you have people that are way above my pay grade.”

Erik ten Hag to Bayern Munich?

There has been speculation that Ten Hag is on the shortlist to replace Tuchel at Bayern Munich – who lost to Real Madrid in their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday night – but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists “it has never been something concrete”.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Erik ten Hag has been linked with the Bayern Munich job, but my understanding, despite reports in Germany, is that it has never been something concrete.

“Bayern are enquiring about many managers, which is normal when we could see a major manager domino this summer, but they never started any concrete conversation with Ten Hag.

“Also, the Manchester United manager’s full focus is only on his current club, with the end of the Premier League season still to play, as well as the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

“Ten Hag will not decide anything before the end of the season, with the cup final absolutely crucial. Bayern ideally want a new manager as soon as possible and don’t want to wait until the end of May, so let’s see what will happen there.

“Still, to reiterate, there’s nothing concrete between Ten Hag and Bayern. It’s not a negotiation, so as things stand, these rumours don’t point towards the Dutchman becoming the new Bayern manager.

“I’m also not aware of fresh contacts between Roberto de Zerbi and Bayern. The situation is quiet, he’s been considered for weeks as an alternative to the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Ralf Rangnick, but it’s quiet now; let’s see if that changes, but the Italian manager’s full focus now is only on Brighton.

“There is no change on Thomas Tuchel as he’s expected to leave Bayern. We’re seeing him linked with clubs in England, but again there’s nothing concrete or advanced at this point.

“Still, for sure Tuchel would be more than happy to coach Man United even if they’re without elite European football – he would be really open to returning to England in general, he loved it there so, it depends on the clubs, but he would be really open to that possibility of managing again in the Premier League.”