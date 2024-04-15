Man Utd advised to ‘get rid’ of Ten Hag as truth emerges over Antony ‘disagreement’

Man Utd have rejected suggestions that Erik ten Hag dropped Antony for their match against Bournemouth over a disagreement, according to reports.

The Red Devils held the Cherries to a 2-2 draw on Saturday with a Bruno Fernandes brace cancelling out strikes from Dominic Solanke and Justin Kluivert.

Antony was absent for the fixture with speculation that the Brazil international – who Ten Hag signed in his first summer at Old Trafford – was left out because of a row with the Dutchman.

But ESPN claim that Man Utd have ‘dismissed suggestions that Antony was left out of the squad for the game against Bournemouth because of a disagreement’.

The report adds:

‘A source has told ESPN that the club is unhappy with speculation that the Brazil winger was left out because of a row with Ten Hag over his playing time. ‘United sources insisted he wasn’t able to participate against Bournemouth because of an injury picked up in training on Friday, which meant he could not finish the session. ‘Sources close to Antony have told ESPN that the issue is not serious and that the 24-year-old could recover in time to face Coventry in the FA Cup semifinal on Sunday.’

There have been rumours that some of the Red Devils players now believe Ten Hag will be sacked at the end of the season and French journalist Julien Laurens reckons Man Utd should “get rid”.

When asked if he agreed with Ten Hag’s suggestion that Man Utd deserved no more than a draw, Laurens replied: “Ok, so he said that, he also said a lot of other nonsense. Completely denied by saying ‘yeah it was great, there was a lot of positives, because this and because that…’

“And I’m like ‘please’.”

Laurens added: “The clever goal for Bournemouth, the second goal, the Bournemouth player Senesi, they are literally walking into the United half to the goal.

“They were structurally so bad. I mean to take off Garnacho at half-time, I think because he was not defending at all, is probably the biggest thing in this game. It’s just not good enough, again.

“It’s an incredible gap but United have conceded more shots than anybody else in the Premier League this season and only Luton and Sheffield United are worse when it comes to expected goals conceded.

“Is it all down to their injuries at the back? No it’s not.

Laurens continued: “Get rid of him, he’s not going to fix anything.”

