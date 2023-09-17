Pundit blasts Man Utd man for playing ‘like he was 45’; claims Maguire ‘deserves’ a start

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro “looked like he was 45” against Brighton, according to former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor, while Harry Maguire “deserves” to start.

The Red Devils lost 3-1 at home to the Seagulls on Saturday afternoon with goals from Danny Welbeck, Pascal Gross and Joao Pedro putting Erik ten Hag’s men to the sword, before Hannibal Mejbri grabbed a consolation.

After a promising first season under Ten Hag, a number of off-field issues at Old Trafford have been compounded by poor performances and results on the pitch.

Man Utd have already lost to Tottenham, Arsenal and now Brighton this season with their defeat to the Seagulls meaning they’ve got six points from a possible 15 to start the new Premier League campaign.

A number of Man Utd players have come in for criticism after the match with former Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor particularly displeased by Casemiro’s performance.

“Where do I start? Brighton had 659 passes at Old Trafford. More shots on target, more possession – 57 per cent. It was a stroll in the park for Brighton,” Agbonlahor told talkSPORT.

“I am watching the game, at no time did Brighton ever feel like they couldn’t pass it out from the back.

“No matter who was pressing, they found it so easy to get through and create chances. That was like a training ground game, especially the second half.

“Casemiro… Casemiro looked like he was 45 running around that midfield. He had to bring him off on the 65th minute for Hannibal, a young lad, because he was that bad.

“You know what else wound me up today? Let’s see the same energy for Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof.

“Martinez for the Gross goal, he has tried to make a block, he’s got fake-shot by Gross and scored in the back of the net.

“If that was Harry Maguire, you would not hear the end of it, ‘he’s terrible get him out the side’.

“Harry Maguire must be looking around that changing room now thinking, ‘how am I not getting a chance in this team?’

“Martinez could not even play from the back, giving the ball away, Lindelof as well. Harry Maguire deserves to be in that team.

“So let’s see the same energy, all you tweeters, whoever you are, let’s see the same energy for Martinez at the back, for Casemiro, who can’t get around the pitch, not just pick on Harry Maguire.”