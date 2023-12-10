Pundit ‘still in shock’ at Man Utd ‘battering’: ‘I bet they don’t even score in training’

Gabby Agbonlahor doubts the Manchester United strikers will “even score in training” after watching the Red Devils lose 3-0 against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Fresh off the back of an impressive victory over Chelsea the previous week, Man Utd showed their inconsistency once again as goals from Dominic Solanke, Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi gave the Red Devils all three points.

The Red Devils are currently sixth in the Premier League table but could finish Sunday lower with both Newcastle United and West Ham in action.

Scoring has become a real issue this season for Man Utd with last season’s top goalscorer Marcus Rashford bagging just two Premier League goals all campaign.

Summer signing Rasmus Hojlund is yet to get on the scoresheet in the Premier League, despite his excellent record in the Champions League, while Anthony Martial only has one league goal to his name this term.

And former Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor thinks Man Utd “got schooled by Bournemouth” and slams their terrible goalscoring record this season.

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: “They were battered! I’m still in shock!

“They got such a positive result against Chelsea, but I knew this would happen today, because Chelsea were absolutely miles off it, so Man United probably went out there thinking they would walk it, but they got schooled by Bournemouth in every department.

“They were defensively so poor and poor in attack as well. Manchester United have scored 18 goals in 16 games, compared to Liverpool 36, Man City 36, Aston Villa 34, Wolves and Fulham 21, Luton have only scored two goals less than United.

“Of those 18 goals, five have been Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes has three, Rasmus Hojlund is still on zero, Antony on zero – I bet they don’t even score in training, they just can’t get a goal out of them! They are not good enough!”

Bruno Fernandes called on his Man Utd team-mates to be more consistent even if they don’t reach a good level of performance.

“It’s been consistently like this when we win a game, [in] the next one we don’t perform,” Fernandes said after the match.

“We don’t perform the same way we did before.

“I don’t know if it’s a lack of concentration or focus or something else, but it is something we have to be aware of after winning a game.

“We have to get that consistency of winning games, even sometimes [if we are] underperforming, but getting the result.”

Fernandes added: “I think we had good moments in the beginning of the second half. But we didn’t have as many players as we wanted to get in the box.

“We needed to have more who are eager to score, like we had in the last game.

“We need to be eager to score and bring bodies into the box and sometimes create chaos in the box, putting crosses in and getting on to those balls. Today that wasn’t the case.”