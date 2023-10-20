Ex-PL striker thinks Man Utd ‘strangers’ could lose all six CL matches as he selects ‘worst’ signing

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor would not be surprised if Manchester United lost all six of their Champions League matches in the group stage.

The Red Devils have kicked off the new campaign in the worst possible fashion with Erik ten Hag’s side making their worst start to a season since 1986, before their narrow 2-1 victory over Brentford easing some pressure on the Dutchman before the international break.

They face rock-bottom Sheffield United when they resume Premier League action on Saturday night with the potential for Man Utd to finish the weekend in seventh position if results go their way.

And Agbonlahor has selected Man Utd as the ‘biggest let down’ of the new season so far with Ten Hag’s men playing “like strangers” this term.

Agbonlahor told talkSPORT: “At the start of the season I was like ‘they’ve signed [Rasmus] Hojlund, you’ve got Casemiro in there, defensive signings, you’ve brought Mason Mount in’.

“You’ve got these new players in the team, but this season they’re playing like strangers. You watch Manchester United play and you think ‘[Marcus] Rashford doesn’t look interested’. They’re having problems with Sancho.

“Even Antony coming back, is he going to help the team as much as he should be? So they’ve got a lot of problems Manchester United.

“At the start of the season I’m sure Man United fans were thinking ‘you know what, let’s get closer to Man City and Arsenal, let’s stay in the top four and do well in the Champions League’. They could lose every game of the Champions League, it would not surprise me.”

And former Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor has also selected new Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana as the ‘worst signing’ of the season after his shaky start to life at Old Trafford.

Agbonlahor added: “Onana is up there [for worst signing]. It’s because of how he’s started. Mason Mount is up there, he’s not done anything, has he?

“[Kai] Havertz. Havertz is the captain of the flop team so far. But I’m going to have to go Onana.

“He’s been very poor. He’s been very laid back when he receives the ball for me, way too laid back like he’s playing with his friends.

“If you’re going to be that laid back and give away a few passes, at least be a top shot stopper.

“He’s got to save some of those shots that he’s not saving. You look at the game against Brentford, he’s got to save that, you look at the [Leroy] Sane one against Bayern Munich, got to save that.

“He will come good, but so far I’d say he’s the flop of the season.”