Man Utd: Agent claims player could leave unless Ten Hag is sacked amid Rashford warning

It will “be difficult” for Man Utd winger Facundo Pellistri to remain at Old Trafford if Erik ten Hag stays as manager, according to the player’s agent,

The Red Devils have allowed Pellistri the chance to impress out on loan after giving the green light to a temporary move to Spanish side Granada.

There had been rumours that Sheffield United wanted to take him on loan in the summer but Man Utd boss Ten Hag was keen to keep him at the time.

But, after just three starts in 14 appearances in all competitions for Man Utd so far this campaign, the Red Devils have taken the decision to allow him to get game time elsewhere.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed yesterday that Pellistri will complete a medical and sign his contract today.

Romano wrote on X: “Facundo Pellistri to Granada, here we go! Green light from Manchester United has just arrived. Granada will sign Pellistri on loan deal until June, medical tests booked. Pellistri will travel to Granada on Wednesday morning to complete medical and sign.”

But Pellistri’s agent has thrown his long-term future at Man Utd into doubt by suggesting that his client could have to leave Old Trafford if Ten Hag remains manager.

“Whether he returns to Manchester in the middle of the year will depend on the performance he shows (at Granada). If Ten Hag continues, it’s going to be difficult,” Edgardo Lasalvia tells Sport 890.

“(Ten Hag) hasn’t used him, valued him, or treated him like a professional.”

Marcus Rashford is one player who is ahead of Pellistri in the pecking order at Man Utd but the England international got himself in trouble with Ten Hag last week, with the forward missing training through illness the day after a night out in Belfast.

But Ten Hag was in no mood to dwell on the matter in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, he said: “So, he has taken responsibility and for the rest it’s an internal matter – case closed.”

When asked about the respect players have for him given such matters have reared their head before, Ten Hag replied: “It’s nothing to do with that.

“But, as I said, let’s focus on the game, let’s move on. I think the statement is clear and we have to focus on winning football games.”

On whether he is imposing the right discipline on his squad to win matches, Ten Hag continued: “Nothing to do with that with me.

“But in football you need discipline and that is on the pitch but also off the pitch because also there is a line between. Every player knows this, every professional knows this, what is required.”

Rashford’s form his improved in recent matches and Ten Hag was quick to praise his performances, the Man Utd boss added: “So, the last two Premier League games, he’s got two goals, two assists.

“You see there is a developing a strong bond between Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford. We want to continue that process.”

