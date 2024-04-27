According to reports, Manchester United have ‘entered the race’ to sign Real Madrid star Andriy Lunin, who is also wanted by Bayern Munich and PSG.

Man Utd paid around £47m to sign Andre Onana from Inter Milan during last summer’s transfer window as he was recruited as David De Gea’s replacement.

Onana has come under fire this season as he made several major mistakes in the Champions League as Man Utd exited the competition at the group stage.

The Cameroon international’s performances in the Premier League have been better but this has not prevented media outlets from linking the Red Devils with a new goalkeeper.

New co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is overhauling Man Utd’s recruitment model ahead of the summer and they could opt to bring in a new goalkeeper as Onana was chosen by Erik ten Hag, who is expected to be replaced before next season.

Lunin to Old Trafford?

Last month, it was claimed that Man Utd have made a ‘succulent offer’ to Real Madrid for Lunin.

The Ukraine international was Real Madrid’s third-choice goalkeeper at the start of this season but he has featured prominently in recent weeks with Thibaut Courtois out injured and Kepa Arrizabalaga struggling for form.

Despite this, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Lunin is ‘thinking of leaving’ as ‘Man Utd, Bayern Munich and PSG have entered the race for his signature’.

The report adds: ‘Jorge Mendes, his agent, is weighing offers from these high-profile clubs, underscoring the crucial decision Lunin faces at this point in his career.

‘Although his current contract with Real Madrid extends until 2025 and the club shows interest in renewing it, the possibility of a change of scenery seems increasingly real for Lunin, especially with competition from such prestigious teams as Manchester United, PSG and Bayern Munich.’

Man Utd are also being linked with Crystal Palace pair Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze ahead of the summer window. BBC Sport have warned the Premier League giants that the two players could cost around £120m combined.

‘Crystal Palace will only entertain offers for star forwards Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise that start at £60m or more for each player. ‘The Eagles are safe from relegation having secured a club-record 12th season of Premier League football, and financially do not need to sell either player. ‘However, given some of the praise for 25-year-old Eze in particular in recent weeks and the form of Olise, 22, they accept that bids are highly likely to come this summer. And Palace feel that £60m per player is the starting price for interested teams if they want to enter negotiations. ‘Both Olise and Eze signed long-term deals this season so Palace are in a strong negotiating position.’

