Agent pushing Man Utd star towards £39m move as Red Devils have ‘replacement’ lined up

Rasmus Hojlund’s agent is pushing his client towards a return move to Serie A this summer as Man Utd set their price, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been on the lookout for a new striker this summer as Ruben Amorim wants a new goalscorer before the transfer window shuts.

Only four Premier League sides scored fewer goals than Man Utd last season with Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee taking a lot of criticism for their lack of contributions.

Hojlund and Zirkzee scored just seven Premier League goals between them last term and there have been rumours that one of them will be sold this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano commented earlier this month that Hojlund “would love to stay” at Man Utd next season despite reported interest in him from Serie A.

Romano said: “Hojlund is not pushing to leave Man United. Højlund would love to stay at Man United, would love to continue at Man United, would love to do his best for Man United again in a new season.

“So, Hojlund would really hope and love to stay at Manchester United. The only possibility for Hojlund to go is if Manchester United decide to let him go, to sell him, to make profit with him, and all these kind of things.

“If Man United decide for him to go, Hojlund has to go. Otherwise, if it’s for Hojlund, I’m hearing that the player would be keen on staying at Manchester United and would love to stay at Manchester United.”

However, Caught Offside claim that Milan have ‘asked about signing’ the Denmark international, while another Serie A side, Roma, have ‘also showed interest’ but ‘can only offer a loan deal with a chance to buy later’.

Man Utd are ‘holding out for a fee of around €45 million and only want a full sale, not loans or swaps’ and it is understood that Hojlund’s ‘agent believes returning to Italy would be good for his career and is “talking to clubs” in Serie A’.

The Red Devils have already got a ‘replacement’ lined up if Hojlund does leave with Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins their top target and the England star ‘could prove to be a major upgrade on the Denmark International’.

Former Man Utd midfielder Gordon Strachan said at the end of the season that it is time for Hojlund to move on for the good of his career.

Strachan said at the end of May: “There’s a point when you look at a player and think, ‘I really do feel sorry for you’, and that’s how I feel about Rasmus Hojlund at the moment. I went through something similar when I was at Aberdeen – for a year I was absolutely horrendous and it really gets to you, you almost lose your power to run and you feel debilitated.

“There are some clubs in the world like Manchester United where everything is too much for players, and it drains big signings rather than galvanising them. I think Hojlund is in that position right now.

“Do I think a loan move would help him? No – I think what’s best for him as a young man is moving somewhere else permanently. Everything seems to be too much for him and I think he’s in the mindset where he’s letting everyone down, which is a horrible place to be in.

“He definitely tries a lot, but is he good enough to be there? He hasn’t got long now to find out, because you can’t wait around for people at Manchester United.”