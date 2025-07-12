Man Utd and Juventus have ‘agreed’ a fee for Jadon Sancho with ‘a severance package’ now being discussed, according to reports.

It was announced by The Athletic‘s David Ornstein in June that Chelsea would not be taking up their £25m obligation to buy Sancho this summer after a loan spell at Stamford Bridge last season.

Sancho – who signed for Man Utd from Borussia Dortmund in a £73m transfer – and the Blues could not agree on personal terms and Chelsea will now be forced to pay a £5m penalty instead for not taking up the obligation.

After the news was revealed, Sancho took to Instagram to pen a farewell message to Chelsea fans, he wrote: “Grateful for the experience. Big love to everyone at Chelsea who made me feel at home – team-mates, staff, and the fans.

“Wishing the club all the best moving forward. Truly grateful, thank you Blues.”

The former Borussia Dortmund star left Old Trafford after falling out with Erik ten Hag but there is unlikely to be a future at Man Utd under Ruben Amorim either.

There had been stories that Juventus had offered three players to Man Utd in attempt to seal a transfer for Sancho this summer – but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisted a deal to the Serie A club is tricky.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The real point, the real issue is that Juventus don’t want to cover the whole salary of Jadon Sancho, that’s going to be almost impossible.

“So a salary request change for Juventus-Sancho topic is going to be kind of complicated for the upcoming days and weeks. So let’s see what happens with the salary, Juventus interest is confirmed, Juventus call are confirmed.”

Italian newspaper La Stampa claim that there was a ‘positive meeting earlier this week’ between Sancho’s entourage and the Premier League club.

And ‘the ball has now been passed’ to Man Utd to sort Sancho’s future after ‘a basic agreement has been reached between the clubs’ in ‘a deal worth around €20 million (£17m)’.

The Red Devils winger ‘has agreed to join Juventus for a salary of just over €6 million net, and the tug-of-war continues between the winger and United over a severance package, which the player believes cannot be less than €5 million considering his current salary’.

The report adds: ‘Time is needed, and this isn’t a good sign, even for Juventus, as it could encourage rekindled rivalries (see Borussia Dortmund) and multi-million dollar bids (the usual Saudi Arabia…)’