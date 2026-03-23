Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Manchester United have agreed on personal terms with Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes, with the midfielder’s ‘advisors’ pushing the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, to strike a deal with the Magpies, according to a report.

Rumours linking Guimaraes and Man Utd have gathered pace in recent days, as the Premier League giants aim to bring in two new midfielders in the summer transfer window.

Casemiro will leave Man Utd at the end of the season, and, according to Spanish publication AS earlier this month, the former Real Madrid midfielder has told the Red Devils to sign his Brazil international team-mate Guimaraes to replace him.

There have also been reports of Man Utd being in ‘advanced talks’ for Guimaraes, who is under contract at Newcastle until the summer of 2028.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano also revealed over the weekend that Man Utd have held talks with Guimaraes’ agent.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “What I can confirm is that, yes, a meeting did take place in recent weeks.

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“It wasn’t held yesterday, today or tomorrow, but rather a few weeks ago between Guimaraes’ representatives and Manchester United.

“The information from Brazil is accurate: a meeting was held, and United maintain a good relationship with the agency.

“From there, meetings can lead to agreements on personal terms, and eventually to registering the player in the summer, but there is still a long way to go.

“As I mentioned in a video earlier this week, Bruno Guimaraes is admired by Manchester United, yes, but so too is Tonali, and other players are on the list, including Elliot Anderson.”

It has now been claimed that Guimaraes has an agreement in place with Man Utd over personal terms.

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An X account made up of ‘five elite reporters’ and over 708 followers has revealed that the Brazilian is ready to move to Man Utd this summer.

The account wrote: ‘Exclusive Our trusted source in Manchester is informing us that Bruno Guimaraes has agreed personal terms with Manchester United.

‘Bruno Guimaraes’s advisors are pushing Manchester United to reach an agreement with Newcastle United.

‘Big news.’

Newcastle, though, are unlikely to be willing to sell Guimaraes and would demand a lot of money for the Brazilian.

There have been reports that Newcastle value Guimaraes at £100million ($133m).

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, though, has publicly said that Guimaraes is committed to the club.

Howe said on March 20 when asked about Guimaraes: “I don’t even know how to respond to that. It is a waste of my energy.

“Bruno is our captain and he is fully committed at the moment.

“He is injured at the moment; his only focus is coming back to fitness.”

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